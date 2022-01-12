DU alumni centenary reunion prog deferred

Dhaka University Alumni Association (DUAA) has decided to defer its centenary reunion programme in the wake of the newly imposed restrictions over the rising Omicron cases of Covid.

The decision to suspend the programme slated for January 13 and 14 was taken as the government has imposed restrictions on public movement and other activities, the association said in a statement.

When the Covid situation eases, the programme will be scheduled again, it said. On Monday, the Cabinet Division issued a notification imposing restrictions to control the Covid-19 spread that will take effect on January 13.

All kinds of public gatherings, including social programmes, political and religious events will remain suspended until further notice, it said.

Besides, public transport services, including buses, trains and launches, can operate only at half of their capacities while drivers and helpers of all modes of vehicles should have Covid-19 vaccination certificates, said the notice. -UNB









