Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 November, 2021, 1:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

'New era' as Germany end on World Cup high in Armenia

Published : Tuesday, 16 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

Germany's forward Thomas Mueller and Armenia's defender Andre Calisir vie for the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification football match between Armenia and Germany at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in Yerevan on November 14, 2021. photo: AFP

Germany's forward Thomas Mueller and Armenia's defender Andre Calisir vie for the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification football match between Armenia and Germany at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in Yerevan on November 14, 2021. photo: AFP

YEREVAN, NOV 15: Thomas Mueller said that Germany have begun a new era under Hansi Flick after his side finished their World Cup qualification campaign on a high with a 4-1 win over Armenia on Sunday.
"It's a new era for us since the change of coach, and we've been doing a lot of good work," Mueller told RTL.
Germany have hit form since Flick took over from Joachim Loew earlier this year, and have scored 31 goals in seven successive wins since a disappointing European Championships.
Having already secured qualification for next year's tournament in October, Sunday's win meant they finished nine points clear at the top of Group J.
"We have to say that there weren't any huge teams in our group, but we have done the job and we can go into next year on a high now," said Mueller.
Kai Havertz scored an elegant opener for Germany on 15 minutes, flicking in a cross from Jonas Hofmann with the outside of his left boot.
Despite having almost 80 percent of possession in the first half hour, Germany were starved of space and struggled to create clear chances before the break.
They needed a penalty to double their lead on the stroke of half time, Ilkay Gundogan converting from 12 yards after a foul on Florian Neuhaus in the box.
Gundogan got a cheap second goal early in the second half when Armenia goalkeeper Stanislav Buchnev fumbled his soft shot from outside the box.
The hosts pulled a goal back to raucous celebrations ten minutes later, Henrikh Mkhitaryan scoring from the spot after Neuhaus brought down David Terteyan.
But Germany remained in complete control, and Jonas Hofmann restored their three goal lead just five minutes later with a smart finish into the bottom corner.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'I could have won Tokyo Olympics 100m', says retired Bolt
Serbia stunned Portugal 2-1
'New era' as Germany end on World Cup high in Armenia
Ruman, Diya eliminated
Nahida five-for leads Bangladesh series sweep of Zimbabwe
Aussies send Ashes warning with T20 triumph
Bangladesh wants to play final winning today’s match
Tamim Iqbal ruled out of Pakistan series


Latest News
US donates 18 freezer trucks for COVID-19 vaccine delivery in Bangladesh
Anwar Shaheed killed not to repay Tk 12 lakh
Politicization ruined sports, alleges BNP
Dhaka, Colombo stress on air, maritime connectivity
Serbia, Spain qualify for 2022 World Cup, Portugal stunned
EC to announce schedules for 5th phase UP polls soon
Writer Hasan Azizul Haque no more
Khaleda's family seeks permission again to send her abroad
Retain virtual courts for children, UNICEF to govt
UK won't let UNSC to drop Rohingya issue
Most Read News
Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud MP inaugurates the newly constructed building
Why a loan becomes default?
Marsh powers Australia to maiden T20 World Cup title
Consultant appointment soon
Violent and bloody elections
Khaleda shifted to CCU
How citizens bear the brunt of soaring fuel prices
Census from Dec 24
Parliament session starts
BNP bankrupt now: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft