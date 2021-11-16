Video
Home Sports

Asian Archery

Ruman, Diya eliminated

Published : Tuesday, 16 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

It was a disappointing day as ace archer Ruman Sana and promising archer Diya Siddique eliminated from the men's and women's recurve singles events of the Teer 22nd Asian Archery Championship held on Monday at Bangladesh Army Stadium with Korean archers maintained their domination on the third day of the meet.
Ruman Sana, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel and Abdur Rahman Alif moved to the round of sixteen after getting bye. Ruman Sana and Rubel managed to reach into the pre quarterfinal stage after beating NGUYEN HOANG Phi Vu of Vietnam and Korov Mirjalol of Uzbekistan respectively by identical margin of 6-0 set points, but in the pre quarterfinal Rumon lost to Hakim Ahmed Rubel by 6-4 set points. Rubel however eliminated form the quarterfinal stage after losing to Lee Seungyun of Korea by 2-6 set points.
In the recurve women's singles elimination round, Beauty Roy lost to TUKEBAYEVA Faridar of Kazakhstan by 2-6 set points in the round of sixteen while Diya Siddique lost to JUNG Dasomi of Korea by 1-7 set points in the quarterfinal stage.  
Meanwhile, Sroboni Akter lost her Indian rival Ridhi by 0-6 set points while Nasrin Akter lost to Oh Yeajin of Korea by 4-6 set points in the pre quarterfinal.
In the compound men's singles elimination round, Newaz Ahmed Rakib lost to KAZEMPOUR Amir of Iran by 143-145 score while Mohammad Ashikuzzaman lost to KHRISTICH Sergey of Kazakhstan by 142-146 score in the pre quarterfinals.
Meanwhile, archer Asim Kumar Das lost to PALISBAN Mohammad Saleh of Iran by 147-148 score while Mohammad Sohel Rana lost to NGUYEN Van Day of Vietnam by 145-146 score in the round of sixteen in the same event.    -BSS


