Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 September, 2021, 6:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

South American players cleared to play for English clubs

Published : Sunday, 12 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100

PARIS, SEPT 11: England-based South American players will be able to line up for their clubs this weekend after their countries dropped complaints about their failure to report for international duty, FIFA said on Saturday.
Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City as well as Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Leeds refused to release players for World Cup qualifiers over the past week due to the coronavirus isolation period required on their return to Britain.
All of the South American qualifiers were played in countries on the British government's red Covid-19 travel list, meaning travellers returning from those countries have to quarantine for 10 days.
Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Paraguay had invoked a FIFA rule which would have barred the players for five days, but football's world governing body said it recognised "that players have no control over the extreme situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic".
"As a sign of good faith, goodwill and cooperation, the member associations of Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Paraguay, in close consultation with FIFA, have taken the decision to withdraw their complaints in relation to the England-based players," FIFA said in a statement.
FIFA added it had been liaising with the Premier League, Football Association and the British government to avoid a repetition of the scenario in the next international window which comes in October.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had said Friday he was still unsure whether he could select Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker or midfielder Fabinho to play against Leeds on Sunday.
Klopp, a vocal opponent of the congested global football calendar, criticised South American football authorities for failing to show foresight in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"We all know we are in the middle of a pandemic, which is difficult for all parts of life and for football it was difficult as well -- we have a few more games to play than we have to play usually internationally," Klopp said.
"We had a summer break where all of a sudden somebody organised again a Copa America, where they could have played the games, for example, without playing a Copa America, which they had a year before."
Newcastle manager said Friday, after confirming that his Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron had been cleared to play this weekend that "common sense prevailed".
The coronavirus pandemic led to Brazil's clash against fierce rivals Argentina in Sao Paulo last Sunday being halted and then abandoned after Brazilian officials sprinted onto the pitch to remove Argentine players they accused of breaching Brazil's Covid-19 quarantine
protocols.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pele remains in ICU, feeling 'a little better'
Medvedev hopes third time charmed in Grand Slam finals
Veteran Indian sports chief takes over at Asia Olympics body
South American players cleared to play for English clubs
Ronaldo set for hero's welcome in Manchester United return
Djokovic to play for Grand Slam against Medvedev in US Open final
Man City's Mendy to stand trial in January on rape charges
England and India consider next moves after cancelled Test


Latest News
Canada PM Trudeau struggles, two weeks before election
Khaleda's jail sentence suspension extended for 6 months
Bangladesh becomes friendless in the world: GM Quader
Dengue: 301 more hospitalized in 24 hours
PM to open five power plants on Sunday
Liton Mia involves in trafficking of six wives to Iraq
bKash launches integrated transaction service with Community Bank
Schools will be closed again if Covid infection rises
Next general election must be under neutral govt: Fakhrul
Bangladesh reports 48 more COVID deaths
Most Read News
Afghanistan and international politics
Waiting for a new dawn
Few words on suicide
Bangladesh: Centre of regional connectivity
75 committees of BNP in Dhaka Metropolitan South cancelled
CU Anthropology dept schedules yearly exams
Pharmacist having bachelor’s degree with diploma
Country sees lowest C-19 deaths in 3 months
Baltimore Mayor removes Zia’s name from a road
Taliban may swear in new govt today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft