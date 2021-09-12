Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 September, 2021, 6:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Veteran Indian sports chief takes over at Asia Olympics body

Published : Sunday, 12 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98

NEW DELHI, SEPT 11: Veteran Indian sports administrator Raja Randhir Singh on Saturday took over as head of the Olympic Council of Asia after its former Kuwaiti leader was sentenced to jail in a forgery case.
Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah, a member of Kuwait's ruling family, stepped aside as Asia's top sports official after the Geneva court found him guilty on Friday over a plot against political rivals in the Gulf state.
Singh, 74, said in a statement he was taking over as interim president as the longest serving member of the OCA executive. "I have every confidence that Sheikh Ahmad will be successful in his appeal," Singh said, adding that he would seek "to ensure the continued smooth running of the organisation in the critical period ahead."
Asia will host the 2022 Winter Olympics in China in February and has just started the one-year countdown to the Asian Games in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.
Singh, a former Olympic shooter, was a member of the International Olympic Committee executive until 2015 and helped bring events such as the 2010 Commonwealth Games to India.
Sheikh Ahmad had been one of the most powerful sports bosses in the world until his court troubles erupted.
He was handed a 30-month prison sentence for the alleged plot, half of which was suspended. Five defendants, including Sheikh Ahmad, were found guilty over a forgery scheme linked to efforts to show that Kuwait's former prime minister and parliament speaker were guilty of coup-plotting and corruption.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pele remains in ICU, feeling 'a little better'
Medvedev hopes third time charmed in Grand Slam finals
Veteran Indian sports chief takes over at Asia Olympics body
South American players cleared to play for English clubs
Ronaldo set for hero's welcome in Manchester United return
Djokovic to play for Grand Slam against Medvedev in US Open final
Man City's Mendy to stand trial in January on rape charges
England and India consider next moves after cancelled Test


Latest News
Canada PM Trudeau struggles, two weeks before election
Khaleda's jail sentence suspension extended for 6 months
Bangladesh becomes friendless in the world: GM Quader
Dengue: 301 more hospitalized in 24 hours
PM to open five power plants on Sunday
Liton Mia involves in trafficking of six wives to Iraq
bKash launches integrated transaction service with Community Bank
Schools will be closed again if Covid infection rises
Next general election must be under neutral govt: Fakhrul
Bangladesh reports 48 more COVID deaths
Most Read News
Afghanistan and international politics
Waiting for a new dawn
Few words on suicide
Bangladesh: Centre of regional connectivity
75 committees of BNP in Dhaka Metropolitan South cancelled
CU Anthropology dept schedules yearly exams
Pharmacist having bachelor’s degree with diploma
Country sees lowest C-19 deaths in 3 months
Baltimore Mayor removes Zia’s name from a road
Taliban may swear in new govt today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft