SLC to compensate ground staff

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), which has recognized the national team's T-20I series win (2-1) against India will also compensate the ground staff for successfully organizing the ground and wickets for the ODIs and T-20Is, it is learnt here.

"The decision to compensate the ground staff was taken in the last Ex-Co meeting and the venue manager Godfrey Dabrera has been asked to provide the list of workers hired during all six matches", one of the sources, said exclusively over the telephone.

"In the current pandemic situation in the country, the ground staff (local and also brought from other places) took a risk to prepare wickets and keep the ground ready despite several rain interruptions and therefore we have decided to reward them with substantial money", the source added.

The proposal to award a sum of US $ 100,000 for the winning national team came from the SLC president Shammi Silva and was unanimously accepted by all.

Acting Finance Controller's contract ended

In the meantime, the SLC has not renewed the actiing Finance Controller Kamalika Jayasekara's contract, which ended recently.

Ms. Kamalika Jayasekara was promoted to the post last year.









