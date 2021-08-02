BFF plans to resume BPL tomorrow

The Professional League Management Committee of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) on Sunday has decided to reroll the paused Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) from Tomorrow, the third of August at Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka.

Abdus Salam Murshedy, the senior vice-president of BFF and chairperson of the related committee confirmed media about the decision, on Sunday.

By that time, the governing body of local football set dates trice to resume the top league of country's football yet was unable to stick to those plans. Fixtures of 20th and 21st rounds of matches were announced then. For the last time, BFF suspended the event only one hour prior to a match and thus received criticism for unprofessionalism. That is why there is still uncertainty whether the date will sustain till the end and the organisers are hoping that the decision holds this time.

Mr Murshedy said, "We have already obtained permissions from all the necessary departments to continue the league. Our plan is to play the matches following all kinds of health security measures in the pandemic."

If the fixture can sustain after all, as per the previous schedule, Gopibagh's Brothers Union will face one of the old Dhaka teams Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society at BNS.



