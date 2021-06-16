Int'l Rating chess inaugurated

The Int'l Rating Chess tournament formally inaugurated on Tuesday at Bangladesh Chess Federation (BCF) hall-room.

BCF general secretary and president of FIDE Zone 3.2 Syed Shahab Uddin Shamim, BCF joint secretary Masudur Rahman Mallick, BCF executive members Kamruzzaman Bhuiyan, Jakir Ahmed, Mahmuda Hoque Chowdhury and Sajal Mahmud were present in the opening ceremony, presided by BCF vice president KM Shahidullah.

The first round matches started this afternoon at the auditorium lounge of Shaheed Captain Sheikh Kamal auditorium lounge of Nation Sports Council (NSC) tower.

A total of 121 players including GM Ziaur Rahman, IM Mohammad Fahad Rahman, IM Mohammad Minhaz Uddin, WIM Rani Hamid, FM Subrota Biswas, Anata Choudhury, FM Syed Mahfuzur Rahman, FM Mehdi Hasan Parag, FM Mohammad Javed, CM Tahsin Tajwar Zia, CM Manon Reja Neer, CM Sharif Hossain, CM Sohel Chowdhury, CM Jamal Uddin, CM Sadnan Hasan Dihan and Mohammad Aminul Islam are participating in the event.

The event is being held in a nine round Swiss-League system with a cash prize of Taka two lacs will be given to the winners'. -BSS







