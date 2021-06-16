Sri Lanka's red ball cricketers get second dose of vaccination

Sri Lanka's red ball cricketers were vaccinated on Monday at the Blood Bank, it is learnt and later confirmed by Prof. Arjuna de Silva, the chairman of the Medical Panel of the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

Speaking exclusively over the telephone from Colombo, he said, "there were 24 players and two national physios (one being Ajantha Wattegama) who were given the second dose of Sputnik V vaccination".

"The list included all Test players including captain Dimuth Karunratne and senior players like Anegelo Mathews etc. and also, few white ball players who are not part of the current England tour".

The first dose of the same vaccination was given to them on May 8. The entire process was also supervised by Dr. Daminda Attanayake.

"The players were given the consent sheet and all of them voluntarily agreed to be vaccinated", one of the sources, speaking exclusively added.

The quota of the vaccination was received to the authorities on Friday. The white ball players who are on national duty in England will get the second dose in July.

PCR tests

Fortunately, all players in England are tested negative so far. "They have given three tests and the results of all these tests are Corona negative. The 4th test, to be conducted by the UK government, will be on June 17. The second day and the 8th day tests are conducted by the government there", the source further informs.



