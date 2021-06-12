

Khaleda has acute heart, kidney problems:Fakhrul

problems, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Friday.

"There are some fundamental issues over her illness that are alarming. She has acute heart and kidney problems. The medical board is concerned about these problems," he said.

Speaking at a press conference at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office, Fakhrul said it seems the hospitals and advanced centres in Bangladesh are not enough for her treatment.

"Experts have repeatedly been saying that she (Khaleda) needs advanced treatment and it is now important to send her to any advanced centre for proper treatment of her illnesses. We've also been talking about it repeatedly," he said.







