Gazi Group defy valiant Mahmudul to beat DOHS

Despite a brilliant 55 ball-85 of Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Old DOHS tasted a six-wicket defeat to Gazi Group in the sixth round game of the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

DOHS lost the toss and was sent to bat first but apart from Mahmudul, no one could make it big, which eventually restricted them to only 136-7. Mahmudul smote three fours and seven sixes in his knock and the next best was Alis Islam's 15. Pritom Kumar was the other batsman to reach double digit figures with 11.

Gazi Group comfortably cantered to the victory with 139-4 in 19 overs with Soumya Sarkar making highest 37 off 35. Mominul Haque made 27 while Yasir Ali was not out on 24.

Gazi currently are in seventh position with six points from six matches while DOHS are in eighth spot with five points from the same number of games. -BSS







