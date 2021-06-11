Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 June, 2021, 10:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 15 more die at RMCH corona unit      
Home Sports

Anderson eyes another England record

Published : Friday, 11 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107

BIRMINGHAM, JUNE 10: James Anderson is on the verge of adding to his list of record-breaking achievements by becoming England's most-capped Test cricketer, yet when he made his debut in 2003 the Lancashire swing bowler thought he "wasn't good enough".
Anderson will surpass the mark of 161 Tests he currently shares with retired former England captain Alastair Cook, a close friend, should he be included in the hosts' side for the second and deciding match against New Zealand at Edgbaston starting Thursday.
His current tally of 616 Test wickets is the most by any England bowler, as well as being more than any other paceman in the history of the game.
The 38-year-old's longevity is all the more remarkable given he is a seam bowler, a far more physically demanding task then that of being a spinner or an opening batsman like Cook.
Anderson's career has been defined by his skill as much as by his endurance, however.
That makes his memory of his opening spell in Test cricket, against Zimbabwe at Lord's 18 years ago, all the more striking, especially as it led to the first of 30 five-wicket hauls.
"I thought I wasn't good enough,"Anderson recalled. "My first ball was a no-ball so there were a lot of nerves there and I did feel like this was maybe a step too far for me at that point.
"No disrespect to Zimbabwe but playing against teams like South Africa and Australia and India -- once you put in performances against the top teams in the world, that's when you can feel like you can actually perform at that level."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UEFA demands Ukraine make changes to 'political' jersey
Inter Miami in talks over Messi move
France eye Euro 2020 glory as kick-off looms
Djokovic ready to face 'biggest rival' Nadal for 58th time
Neymar to lead Brazil for Copa America
Anderson eyes another England record
Gazi Group defy valiant Mahmudul to beat DOHS
England must 'face up to things' after Twitter racism row, says Root


Latest News
15 more die at RMCH corona unit
Bangladesh receives 2nd shipment of medical supplies from US
Copa America limps to start line despite pandemic
G7 to donate 1b Covid vaccine doses to world
Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan get married
8 motorcycle lifters arrested from Dhaka, Cumilla
Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan to marry soon
Biden and Johnson meet on eve of G7 summit
Man who slapped Macron gets jail sentence
Stricter lockdown in Rajshahi city from Friday afternoon
Most Read News
Is there any choice between lives and livelihoods?
Budget reflection in education sector
Engr. Rukhsana Nazma new GTCL Managting Direcror
Members of the Bangladesh Kindergarten Association staged a token hunger strike
Businessman's body found in hotel room at Kamalapur
Outgoing Air Chief meets Army Chief
Two accused confess, one sent to jail
C-19 positivity rate 12.33pc
BASIS demands cashback support to boost digital transactions
Forging the nation through research contribution
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft