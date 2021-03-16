Video
Home Sports

Bangladesh tour of New Zealand 2021

Tigers to play intra-squad match today

Mosaddek rested for knee injury

Published : Tuesday, 16 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh National Cricket Team completed Monday's practice session at John Davies Oval, Queenstown in New Zealand. photo:: screenshot

Bangladesh National Cricket Team completed Monday's practice session at John Davies Oval, Queenstown in New Zealand. photo:: screenshot

Five-day intensive training camp of touring Bangladesh Cricket Team will come to an end today with an intra-squad limited over match. Tamim Iqbal and Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead two sides respectively. The match kick-starts at 4am (BST) and 11am (local time).
But Bangladesh tent got bad news that all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain Saikat sustained knee injury on day-1 of five-day practice camp. He is in bed rest and was pushed injection. "Mosaddek got injured in knee during fielding practice in Queenstown," said BCB Strength and Condition coach Nick Lee.
He therefore, kept away of the intra-squad practice match today. In a practice match every team consists of 12 players. Visitors will get five local players for two teams since 19 among 20 players are available to play the match today.
Tigers will off to Dunedin from Queenstown tomorrow ahead of the first international battle of the tour on March 20 at University of Otego in Dunedin. The two sides will meet on March 23 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch and March 26 at Basin Reserve in Wellington for next two 50-over clashes while the 20-Twenty matches will be held on March 28, March 30 and April 1 correspondingly.
Squads
Tamim XI: Tamim Iqbal, Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Sheikh Mahedi, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain and two local players.

Nazmul XI: Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Das, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Rubel Hossain and three local players.


