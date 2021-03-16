Video
Eleta Kingsley awarded Bangladesh citizenship

Eyeing spot in national team

Published : Tuesday, 16 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Sports Reporter

Eleta Kingsley awarded Bangladesh citizenship

Eleta Kingsley awarded Bangladesh citizenship

Nigeria-born footballer Eleta Kingsley had officially become the citizen of Bangladesh as the Ministry of Home Affairs conferred Citizenship upon this booter taking his application into consideration on the ground of marrying a Bangladeshi.
A letter from Joint Secretary Ali Reza Siddiquee from the ministry on Sunday confirmed Eleta's citizenship status. There it said, "The appropriate authority had granted your application for citizenship on the ground of marrying a Bangladeshi. Congratulations upon getting citizenship of Bangladesh."
As per the Citizenship Law of Bangladesh, "any adult of good character who is married to a Bangladeshi and residing legally in Bangladesh for a period of five years; competent in Bengali language; and intending to reside in Bangladesh can apply for naturalisation."
Eleta who was born in Ogbona, Nigeria had to leave his nationality of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to get citizenship of Bangladesh. He married a Bangladeshi six years back and applied for citizenship afterwards.
The 31-year footballer is leaving in this country for almost 10 years. He started his career here with Arambagh Krira Sangha in 2011. The next year he joined the team of Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation and played there for many years until joining Bashundhara Kings in 2019. He played for Team BJMC on loan for a few days that year and finally rejoined Arambagh in 2020. This year, he joined none and was waiting for the good news from the ministry.
Receiving the much awaited news on Sunday, this new citizen is excited to get chance to play for the national team. He told media that he would like to represent the red and greens in international football events.  


