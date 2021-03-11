District football league committee's first regular meeting held

The first regular meeting of district football league committee held on Wednesday at conference room of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Bhaban.

Presided by BFF president and district football league committee's chairman Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, the meeting unanimously took the following decisions.

Those districts which could not start the league so far, have been asked to inform BFF about starting the league in their respective districts within the next ten days.

The District Football Associations (DSA) which yet to finalized the schedule of district football league, have been instructed to take initiative to start the league soon in coordination with the National Championship described in the BFF calendar.

Bill/voucher and Bank statement against the expenditure of money will have to be submitted at the BFF account section after completing the district football league.

The meeting also took decision to conduct audit programme in two or three districts.

The meeting also thanked on behalf of committee's chairman and members those DSAs who already organised the district football league successfully.

Organising members Ataur Rahman Bhuyan Manik and Mohiuddin Ahmed Mohi and working members Abdul Wadud Pintu, Bijon Borua, Arif Hossain (Moon), Mahfuza Akter Kiron, advocate Saiful Islam and Mohidur Rahman Miraj and BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag were also present in the meeting. -BSS









