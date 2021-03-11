Video
Thursday, 11 March, 2021
Sports

ManU face AC Milan in Europa League battle of recovering giants

Published : Thursday, 11 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

LONDON, MAR 10: Manchester United and AC Milan meet in the Europa League last 16 on Thursday in a battle of European royalty, with both clubs showing signs of revival.
With 10 Champions League titles between them, United and Milan were once feared across Europe for their swashbuckling play and financial muscle.
But both clubs have lost their lustre in recent years, making their first meeting since 2010 an intriguing affair.
In a sign of the drop in standards at Old Trafford and the San Siro, the 11th encounter between two of the world's most historic teams will be their first outside the Champions League knockout stages.
United, 20-time English champions, have not won the Premier League since Alex Ferguson's last season in charge in 2013.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are unlikely to end that drought this season as they trail leaders Manchester City by 11 points with 10 games left.
Sunday's impressive 2-0 win at City was a sign United are at least heading in the right direction at last after losing their way under several of Ferguson's successors.
Calling for United to build on that success, Solskjaer praised his side's energy levels.
"We are going to do everything we can to keep the performance levels up every day," he said.
"I feel we are a better team to 12, 16, 18 months ago. We have improved massively. We are more robust, resilient and there is more personality in the team. That is what I like."
The most recent of Milan's 18 Serie A titles came in 2011, with a sixth-place finish last term earning a return to Europe after a one-season absence.
That was a small step in the right direction for Milan, who have not played in the Champions League since 2014.
Milan's gradual improvement under boss Stefano Pioli has taken them to second in Serie A this term.
The seven-time European champions are six points behind leaders Inter Milan -- a 3-0 defeat against their city rivals in February was a significant blow to their title aspirations.    -AFP


