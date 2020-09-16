One new dengue case reported in 24 hrs

The health authorities on Tuesday reported one new dengue case in the past 24 hours.

Currently, two dengue patients are being treated at hospitals.

All of them are from the capital, a handout from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

According to DGHS, 440 people have been diagnosed with dengue since the beginning of this year. Among them, 438 have recovered.

Bangladesh witnessed a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised and 101,037 recovered.

Dengue killed 179 people last year, according to official figures. -UNB







