Workers placed five-point demand to save bidi industries













The other demands are to stop the duplicated bidi in the market, increasing the tax on low and medium level quality based cigarettes and stimulating the financial assistance to the bidi cultivators and traders.

The demands were placed before the journalists through a human chain under the banner of Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation (BBSF) in front the National Press Club on Monday.

A delegation of the BBSF also submitted a memorandum with the demands to the Prime Minister through the authorities concerned, said a press release.

