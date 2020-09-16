Video
Wednesday, 16 September, 2020, 1:11 AM
Workers placed five-point demand to save bidi industries

Published : Wednesday, 16 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Staff Correspondent

The bidi leaders and workers have placed five points demand, including withdrawal of recently hiking of 4 percent tax on each packet of bidi and newly formation of 'bidi industry safety law'.




The other demands are to stop the duplicated bidi in the market, increasing the tax on low and medium level quality based cigarettes and stimulating the financial assistance to the bidi cultivators and traders.
The demands were placed before the journalists through a human chain under the banner of Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation (BBSF) in front the National Press Club on Monday.
A delegation of the BBSF also submitted a memorandum with the demands to the Prime Minister through the authorities concerned, said a press release.
The speakers claimed that a vested quarter have increased 4 percent tax in each packet from the beginning of the current fiscal year while they hiked only two percent in each packet of low and medium level cigarettes that clear the conspiracy against the bidi industry.



