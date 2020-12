10th Executive Council of (GTCL) The 10th Executive Council of Gas Transmission Company Limited (GTCL) Officers' Welfare Association election-2020 was held on December 23. The newly elected executive council was sworn in on December 29. Chief Election Commissioner Md Saiful Islam (General Manager-HR) administered the oath of office to the elected office bearers. GTCL Managing Director Engineer Md Atiquzzaman was present as the chief guest. photo: observer