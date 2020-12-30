C-19 infection on downward trend in Rajshahi div

RAJSHAHI, Dec 29: Recovery cases from Covid-19 constantly dominate infection rate for the last couple of days as the health department in its official report has shown a declining trend of the global pandemic in Rajshahi division on Tuesday.

With 30 new coronavirus positive cases in the last 24-hour till Monday evening, one of the lowest infections than the previous couple of weeks, the total COVID-19 infected patients now reached 24,302 in the division, said the official report.

Of the infected patients, 22,094 have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 47 new recoveries found in the last 24 hours, it added.