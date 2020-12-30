Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 December, 2020, 2:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

C-19 infection on downward trend in Rajshahi div

Published : Wednesday, 30 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Dec 29: Recovery cases from Covid-19 constantly dominate infection rate for the last couple of days as the health department in its official report has shown a declining trend of the global pandemic in Rajshahi division on Tuesday.
With 30 new coronavirus positive cases in the last 24-hour till Monday evening, one of the lowest infections than the previous couple of weeks, the total COVID-19 infected patients now reached 24,302 in the division, said the official report.
Of the infected patients, 22,094 have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 47 new recoveries found in the last 24 hours, it added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
C-19 infection on downward trend in Rajshahi div
Faridpur's Nurpur Beel abuzz with the symphony of migratory birds
Sristy Human Rights Society, an organisation for people's rights, distributes blankets
Thrust on jackfruit processing to maintain value
13th founding anniversary of Awami Sangskritik Jote
Six brokers arrested from RpMCH
Broccoli farming gains ground in Rajshahi region
19th confce of Bangladesh Agronomy Society held


Latest News
Sylhet car cylinder explosion: Death toll rises to 4
Couple killed as train rams auto-rickshaw in Cumilla
Alhammadi new County Manager in Bangladesh for Emirates
Building forces to protect independence, sovereignty: PM Hasina
First US Congress member dies of COVID-19
West Bengal reports first case of new COVID strain
Man killed, 3 of his family members hurt as train hits auto-rickshaw
Govt school admission thru' lottery postponed
UK records over 50,000 COVID-19 cases overnight
NRB Global Bank opens Islami Banking sub-branch in Dhaka's Wari
Most Read News
One killed in gunfight on M'singh border
Ex-mayor Sayeed Khokon sued for 'misappropriating' Tk 34cr
India lifts ban on onion export from Jan 1
2nd group of Rohingyas leave Ctg for Bhashan Char
SSC in June, HSC July or August
320 kgs of jatka seized in Pirojpur
Barrister Taposh doing dirty things: Sayeed Khokon
Uranium worth Tk 55cr seized in Dhaka, 3 held
Bhola Press Club gets new committee
30 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,181 cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft