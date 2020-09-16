Video
Wednesday, 16 September, 2020, 1:11 AM
Three held with 2.65 lakh yaba tablets in Ctg

Published : Wednesday, 16 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

CHATTTOGRAM, Sept 15: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in separate drives arrested three alleged drug traders and recovered 2.65 lakh pieces of contraband yaba tablets from Bakalia Thana in the city and Anwara upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The arrested persons were identified as Mohammad Kamruzzaman, 30, son of Nurul Hoque, hailed from Anwara upazila of the district, Md Jamir Uddin, 30, son of Rashid Ahmed and Ramzan Ali, 25, son of Nurul Hoque both hailed from Teknaf upazila in Cox's Bazar district.
On a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Gahira area of Anwara upazila and arrested Kamruzzaman with 40,000 pieces of yaba, said Lt. Colonel Md Mashiur Rahman Jewel.
The team also recovered more 1.25 lakh pieces of yaba tablets after searching his house in the same area, he said.
In another drive, the RAB team detained Zamir Uddin and Ramzan Ali from Ahad Convention Center area under Bakalia Thana along with one lakh pieces of yaba tablets early today.   
-BSS


