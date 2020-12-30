

Faridpur's Nurpur Beel abuzz with the symphony of migratory birds

As winter has come, sightings of migratory birds in Nurpur Beel of the area has become a feast for the eyes while the chirps have been the cherry on top.

The water body has taken a blissful look with big and colourful water lilies and different species of local and migratory birds.

Song of thousands of birds - who have taken shelter to pass the winter months here - are resounding throughout the area. Their music is growing louder and louder as they are circling high in the evening sky.

Every year, the migratory birds come far from Siberia, China, Mongolia and the Himalayas in winter, seeking refuge in the warmer climate of Bangladesh and to feed on the bounty of fish in the shallow rivers and canals.

And Nurpur Beel has become a sanctuary for migratory birds. Located 30 kilometres away from Faridpur town, the water body has now turned into a little piece of heaven with all its beauty, colour, and sound.

Many visitors have started coming here to enjoy the surreal sight and music of nature.

The chirping and fluttering of migratory birds including less whistling ducks, which are known as Choto Sorali, and greater whistling ducks, known as Boro Sorali, are mesmerising the visitors.

Also, they called on the district administration to ensure that no one can harm or hunt these migratory birds.

"Killing or hunting migratory birds is a punishable offence under the Wildlife (Conservation and Security) Act2012. I have given instructions to make sure that no one gets away with such crimes," said Faridpur Deputy Commissioner Atul Sarkar.

Migratory birds start coming to Bangladesh in early November and stay until March-April to protect themselves from the terrible cold of the northern countries.

Bangladesh contains wetlands of great biological diversity and is considered to be of international ecological importance due to the extensive migratory waterfowl population using these wetlands as its habitat.

Bangladesh is within the Central Asian Flyway of migratory birds providing roosting and feeding habitats on its resourceful wetlands, such as Tanguar Haor, Hakaluki Haor, Baikka Beel, Sonadia Island, Nijuhm Dweep and many more, according to International Union for Conservation of Nature. -UNB









