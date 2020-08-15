Khaleda won’t cut cake on her birthday today





According to BNP sourses, the party will celebrate the birthday by holding milad and doa mahfils praying for her recovery from illness.









The BNP chairperson had been critised for celebrating her birthday on August 15, the National Mourning Day to observer the martyrdom of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rhaman, by cutting cake.

There has been controversy over her date of birth.

In 2014, she cut a 50-pound cake to celebrate her birthday on August 15. Next year, she also celebrated the birthday cutting cake. Her party leaders and workers also celebrated her birthday in the same way that raised controversy and condemnation.

