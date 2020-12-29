Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 December, 2020, 6:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Khulna municipal polls: BNP candidate Abul Khoyer dies from Covid-19

Published : Tuesday, 29 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Khulna, Dec 28 : Abul Khoyer Khan, BNP candidate for the mayor of Chalna municipality in Khulna's Dakope upazila, died on Monday after contracting Covid-19.
The 60-year-old BNP leader tested Covid-19 positive on December 3 and was undergoing treatment at Khulna Medical College Hospital since December 23.
Abul Khoyer was admitted to Khulna's Gazi Medical College Hospital after being infected with Covid-19 and he could not return to Chalna after the allotment of electoral symbols. As his condition worsened, Khoyer was admitted to the Corona unit of Khulna Medical College where he died while undergoing treatment, BNP Khulna district unit President Shafiqul Alam Mona confirmed.
Abul Khoyer, who left behind his wife and daughter, became active in BNP's politics after joining Jatiotabadi Jubo Dal in 1978.
He had been serving as the BNP Dakope unit general secretary and president since 1988. He also had a major role in the BNP Khulna unit.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rape attempt in moving bus: helper arrested in Sunamganj
ACC writes to BFIU for updates on Mir Quasem’s $25m laundered money
Khulna municipal polls: BNP candidate Abul Khoyer dies from Covid-19
Force Myanmar to take back Rohingyas: Quader
‘Election circuses’ underway all over Bangladesh: Rizvi
An opposition of pro-liberation ideology  a must to build nation: Quader
Politicians getting sidelined in BD, GM Quader
11 Addl DIGs promoted to DIGs


Latest News
India lifts ban on onion export from Jan 1
AL takes lead in first phase of municipality polls
BNP demands EC's resignation
BD envoy to UK elected vice-chair of IMSO 26th Assembly
BCB consider two-Test tour of Sri Lanka in April
SAFF football rescheduled for Sept 2021 in Dhaka
I would like to play in the US: Messi
BNP accuses ruling party of vote fraud
First phase of municipality polls sees 60pc turnout: EC
DU to conduct research on Bangabandhu’s life, works: VC
Most Read News
Dewanbagi Pir no more
PM's advisor Mashiur Rahman's wife dies from coronavirus
3 bike riders killed in Tangail road accident
27 COVID deaths, 932 cases reported in 24 hrs
Sristy Human Rights Society, an organisation for people's rights, distributes blankets
1st phase of election at 24 municipalities underway
AL Sub-committee on Industries announced
Chinese journo jailed for 4yrs over Wuhan virus reports
Padma Bridge and the pursuit of inclusive development
Embezzlement of Zakat Fund: Sayedee's indictment hearing deferred
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft