Khulna municipal polls: BNP candidate Abul Khoyer dies from Covid-19

Khulna, Dec 28 : Abul Khoyer Khan, BNP candidate for the mayor of Chalna municipality in Khulna's Dakope upazila, died on Monday after contracting Covid-19.

The 60-year-old BNP leader tested Covid-19 positive on December 3 and was undergoing treatment at Khulna Medical College Hospital since December 23.

Abul Khoyer was admitted to Khulna's Gazi Medical College Hospital after being infected with Covid-19 and he could not return to Chalna after the allotment of electoral symbols. As his condition worsened, Khoyer was admitted to the Corona unit of Khulna Medical College where he died while undergoing treatment, BNP Khulna district unit President Shafiqul Alam Mona confirmed.

Abul Khoyer, who left behind his wife and daughter, became active in BNP's politics after joining Jatiotabadi Jubo Dal in 1978.

He had been serving as the BNP Dakope unit general secretary and president since 1988. He also had a major role in the BNP Khulna unit. -UNB







