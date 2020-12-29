Rape attempt in moving bus: helper arrested in Sunamganj

A bus helper has been arrested in a case filed over attempt to rape in a moving bus in Sunamganj.

Police arrested Rashid Ahmed from Gobindaganj of Chhatak upazila in Sunamganj on Monday, Superintendent of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) of Sylhet Khaleque-uz Zaman said.

A college student jumped off a moving bus at Sujanagar in Sunamganj's Derai municipality area on Saturday evening to escape rape attempt by the bus driver and helper.

With serious head injury, she was first taken to Derai Upazila Health Complex and later referred to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

Victim's father filed the case accusing three unknown persons at Derai Police Station on the same night. -Agencies

