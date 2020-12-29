ACC writes to BFIU for updates on Mir Quasem’s $25m laundered money

The Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) wrote to Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) to provide updates on 25 million dollar money laundering case against executed War Criminal Jamaat-e-Islam leader Mir Quasem Ali.

ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan confirmed the news to the Daily Observer and said, "In 2012, the Law Ministry asked the ACC to investigate the matter. Taking the allegation into account, the ACC sent a letter to the BFIU to bring back Tk 25 million to the country."

Khurshid Alam also mentioned, "A letter has been sent to BFIU to know the latest information on this matter."

It was alleged that Mir Quasem Ali laundered $25 million to a Washington-based law firm 'Cassidy and Associates' to influence the proceedings of the crimes against humanity case against him. The ACC has a copy of the agreement with the lobbyist and a receipt for the payment.

