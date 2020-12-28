Video
An opposition of pro-liberation ideology  a must to build nation: Quader

Published : Monday, 28 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday said the government believes in empowerment of people.
A strong opposition party imbued with the spirit of Liberation War is a must to build a prosperous Bangladesh, he added.
He said this at a press conference on contemporary issues at his official residence on parliament premises.
About BNP's allegation that the government is using the court, Quader said actually the judiciary is functioning independently and the government has no interference in lower or higher courts.
He said the government never hinders judicial process as it respects the law. BNP loses polls before their defeat or win in election results as the party's confidence reached rock bottom.
Mentioning that BNP plays double standard over the law and court, Quader said if BNP wins in any case, they say judiciary is independent but if they lose, they claim the government interferes in the court matters.
Quader said BNP took part in 2018 general elections to make it questionable. They wanted to foil the constitutional continuity and push the democracy into crisis, he added.
As the people gave their verdict in favor of Sheikh Hasina in the polls bringing scopes to form government for another term, the entire country is going ahead on the highway of development and progress at an indomitable speed.
About BNP's allegation that the government wants to eliminate BNP from the country, Quader said this allegation is really absurd as the government wants to see BNP in the role of a strong and responsible opposition party.
He said the people also want that BNP to stand strongly in the political field severing its ties with anti-liberation and extreme communal forces to do politics in the spirit of non-communal Bangladesh.
If opposition party becomes strong, a qualitative change appears in democratic practices, he added.
The minister said it is the duty of the government to safeguard the people's lives and property from those who carried out arson attacks to kill people and damage people's and state properties and unleashed terrorist acts in the name of movement.


