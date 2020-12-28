Video
Monday, 28 December, 2020, 2:25 PM
Home Miscellaneous

‘Election circuses’ underway all over Bangladesh: Rizvi

Published : Monday, 28 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

BNP on Sunday alleged that circuses are jointly being staged by the government and the Election Commission (EC) in the country in the name of elections.
"The Awami League government has now become desperate. They don't allow holding participatory elections. They repress if anyone from the opposition parties dares to be there in any election race," said BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.
Speaking at a press conference at BNP's Nayapaltan central office, he said, "Election circuses are now underway jointly produced by the midnight government and the shameless Election Commission."
After any polls, the BNP leader said, both the government and the EC talk in the same tune that the election was fair though the voters denied casting votes.
He came up with the remarks condemning an attack on Habiza Begum, former ward councillor of Tangail's Gopalpur municipality, allegedly by the ruling party men, leaving her critically injured, centring the municipality polls. Rizvi said the ruling party let loose its cadres across the country to attack the campaigns of opposition candidates. "Habiza Begum subjected to such an attack by them."    -UNB



'Election circuses' underway all over Bangladesh: Rizvi
