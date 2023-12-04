Contest likely in 10 seats in Ctg, 6 heavyweights in relaxed mood

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 3: Contest is likely in at least 10 out of 16 constituencies in Chattogram district in the general election.Six heavyweight contestants are in relaxed mood.In Ctg-1 (Mirsarai), Mahbubur Rahman Ruhel is contesting with Awami League's ticket. He is the son of incumbent MP and former Minister Engineer Mosharraf Hossain.In this constituency Muhammad Giasuddin, local AL leader and former upazila Chairman and Dilip Barua of Samyabadi Dal and a former minister are contesting.In Ctg-2 (Fatikchari), Khadizatul Anwar Sony is contesting with AL ticket. And Nazibul Basher Bhanderi of Tarikat Federation, a partner of the ruling Alliance, and the incumbent MP is contesting for the seat.In Ctg-5 (Hathazari), Abdus Salam former Chattogram Zila Parishad Chairman and President of Chattogram North district Awami League is contesting as the AL nominee.Barrister Aminul Islam Mahmud of Jatiya Party an alliance partner also is contesting for the seat. He is the incumbent MP.In Ctg-8 (Boalkhali-Chandgaon), Noman Al Mahmud is contesting with AL ticket. But Abdus Salam Treasurer of city AL unit and former Chairman of Chattogram Development Authority is contesting against Noman as independent candidate.In Ctg-10 (Double Mooring-Pahartali), Mohiuddin Bacchu is in the race with AL ticket.But former Chattogram Mayor Manjur Alam and Farid Mahmud of City AL unit are also contesting for the seat.In Ctg-11 (Port-Patenga) M A Latif is contesting with AL ticket. He is also the incumbent MP. But Ziaul Huq Suman a leader of city AL unit and councilor of Chattogram City Corporation is contesting against him as an independent candidate.In Ctg-12 (Patiya), Motaherul Islam Chowdhury will contest as AL nominee. He is the former upazila Chairman of Patiya. But incumbent MP and Whip Shamsul Huq Chowdhury will contest against him as an independent candidate.In Ctg-14 (Satkania-Cnadanaish) Nazrul Islam Chowdhury of AL has to fight against independent candidate AL leader M Abdul Jabbaer Chowdhury, a former upazila Chairman.In Ctg-15 (Satkania-Lohagara), Abu Reza M Nadavi, incumbent MP is contesting with AL ticket. M A Motaled, President of upazila Awami League and former upazila Chairman is contesting as an independent candidate.A three-pronged contest is expected in Ctg-16 (Banshkhali), between AL nominee Mustafizur Rahman, JP's Mahmudul Islam Chowdhury and former Chattogram Mayor Mujibur Rahman, Treasurer of Chattogram district AL.AL's six candidates, Mahfuzur Rahman Mita in Ctg-3 (Sandwip), in Ctg-4 (Sitakunda) S M Al Mamun, ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury in Ctg-6 (Raozan); in Ctg-7 (Rangunia) Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud Chowdhury, in Ctg-9 (Kotwali-Bakalia) Deputy Education Minister Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Naufel, in Ctg-13 (Anwara) Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed are in relaxed mood.Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railway Ministry ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury will contest for Ctg-6 (Raozan) as AL candidate. He was elected MP in 2001, 2008 and 2014 and 2018.Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud was elected from Ctg-7 (Rangunia) in 2008 and 2014 and 2018.Land Minister and MP Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed was elected from Ctg-13 (Anowara-Karnaphuli) in by-elections held in 2012 and general elections held in 2014 and 2018.He is the son of former AL Presidium Member Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury Babu. after his father died in 2012, he was elected in by-election in Ctg-13 (Anwara).Alhaj M Manjur Alam, former Mayor of Chattogram will contest from Ctg-10 (Double Mooring) as an independent candidate. in 2010, he was elected Mayor with BNP ticket.