Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 December, 2023, 4:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Contest likely in 10 seats in Ctg, 6 heavyweights in relaxed mood

Published : Monday, 4 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 3: Contest is likely in at least 10 out of   16 constituencies in Chattogram district in the general election.
Six heavyweight contestants are in relaxed mood.

In Ctg-1 (Mirsarai), Mahbubur Rahman Ruhel is contesting with  Awami League's ticket. He is the son of incumbent MP and former Minister Engineer Mosharraf Hossain.
In this constituency Muhammad Giasuddin, local AL leader and former upazila Chairman and Dilip Barua of Samyabadi Dal and a former minister are contesting.

In Ctg-2 (Fatikchari), Khadizatul Anwar Sony is contesting with AL ticket. And Nazibul Basher Bhanderi of Tarikat Federation, a partner of the ruling Alliance, and the incumbent MP is contesting for the seat.

In Ctg-5 (Hathazari), Abdus Salam former Chattogram Zila Parishad Chairman and President of Chattogram North district Awami League is contesting as the AL nominee.

Barrister Aminul Islam Mahmud of Jatiya Party an alliance partner also is contesting for the  seat. He is the incumbent MP.

In Ctg-8 (Boalkhali-Chandgaon), Noman Al Mahmud is contesting with AL ticket. But Abdus Salam Treasurer of city AL unit and former Chairman of Chattogram Development Authority is contesting against Noman as independent candidate.

In Ctg-10 (Double Mooring-Pahartali), Mohiuddin Bacchu is in the  race with AL ticket.

But former Chattogram Mayor Manjur Alam and Farid Mahmud of City AL unit are also contesting for the seat.  

In Ctg-11 (Port-Patenga) M A Latif is contesting with AL ticket. He is also the incumbent MP. But Ziaul Huq Suman a leader of city AL unit and councilor of Chattogram City Corporation is contesting against him as an independent candidate.

In Ctg-12 (Patiya), Motaherul Islam Chowdhury will contest as AL nominee. He is the former upazila Chairman of Patiya. But incumbent MP and Whip Shamsul Huq Chowdhury will contest against him as an independent candidate.

In Ctg-14 (Satkania-Cnadanaish) Nazrul Islam Chowdhury of AL has to fight against independent candidate AL leader M Abdul Jabbaer Chowdhury, a former upazila Chairman.

In Ctg-15 (Satkania-Lohagara), Abu Reza M Nadavi, incumbent MP is contesting with AL ticket.  M A Motaled, President of upazila Awami League and former upazila Chairman is contesting as an independent candidate.

A three-pronged contest is expected in Ctg-16 (Banshkhali), between  AL nominee Mustafizur Rahman, JP's Mahmudul Islam Chowdhury  and former Chattogram Mayor Mujibur Rahman, Treasurer of Chattogram district AL.

AL's six candidates,  Mahfuzur Rahman Mita in Ctg-3 (Sandwip), in Ctg-4 (Sitakunda) S M Al Mamun, ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury in Ctg-6 (Raozan); in Ctg-7 (Rangunia) Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud Chowdhury, in Ctg-9 (Kotwali-Bakalia) Deputy Education Minister Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Naufel,  in Ctg-13 (Anwara) Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed are in relaxed mood.

Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railway Ministry ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury will contest for Ctg-6 (Raozan) as AL candidate. He was elected MP in 2001, 2008 and 2014 and 2018.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud was elected from Ctg-7 (Rangunia) in 2008 and 2014 and 2018.

Land Minister and MP Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed was elected  from Ctg-13 (Anowara-Karnaphuli)  in by-elections held in 2012 and general elections held in 2014 and 2018.  

He is the son of former AL Presidium Member Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury Babu. after his father died in 2012, he was elected in by-election in Ctg-13 (Anwara).

Alhaj M Manjur Alam, former Mayor of Chattogram will contest from Ctg-10 (Double Mooring) as an independent candidate.  in 2010, he was elected Mayor with BNP ticket.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Peace in CHT can turn pristine  beauty of region into booming tourist hub
Mahi B Chy nomination cancelled
At COP28, Al Gore takes aim at host UAE's emissions
Charges framed against Jamaat chief, 71 others in 2012 case
11 more BNP activists convicted in 2018 case
Modi's party routs opposition in key India state polls
BERC raises 12kg LPG cylinder price again to Tk 1,404
Yet another blockade called by BNP, like-minded parties underway


Latest News
Eight arson attacks recorded in 24hrs: Fire Service
Man 'hacked to death' in Narsingdi
Over 70 flights delayed, canceled at Moscow airports
Bus torched in Gulistan
Army man dies being hit by bus in Barishal
Rizvi, Aman among 45 indicted in 2015 violence case
Light rain or thundershower likely over country
Dev plans must not ignore environment: PM
8,500 farmers to get incentives in Hajiganj
Cyclone Michaung: Ports advised to hoist distant warning signal No 2
Most Read News
Shaikat takes U-turn on metro rail station issue on DU campus
Fakhrul appeals to HC seeking bail
RAB arrests 820 for violence, sabotage since Oct 28
11 BNP men jailed in sabotage case filed in 2018
Deep depression likely to turn into cyclone today
IGP asked to remove banners, posters ahead of election
Jamaat ameer among 72 indicted in 2012 police obstruction case
Protect Cyberspace from attacks
Rod-laden truck set on fire in Gazipur, driver burnt
Bangladesh Bank official among 2 injured in Farmgate cocktail blast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft