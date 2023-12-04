Dhaka watching situation in Myanmar: MoFA

The Foreign Ministry on Sunday said that Bangladesh is closely monitoring the ongoing situation in Myanmar and is considering the repatriation of forcibly displaced Rohingyas to Rakhine once conditions improve."We are working on a tripartite initiative of Bangladesh-Myanmar-China, however, we want to ensure voluntary, safe and sustainable repatriation of Rohingyas," said alternative spokesperson at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Mohammad Rafiqul Alam on Sunday.The Rohingyas have been given an idea of what facilities they will enjoy after return to Rakhine to initiate safe, dignified, sustainable and voluntary repatriation of forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals, he added.Earlier, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen told the media that the government wants to begin repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar this year, initially with around 1,000 of the refugees."The international community should continue providing necessary humanitarian support till their sustainable repatriation, the ministry said. The Rohingya crisis has stepped into the seventh year without any solution," the official said.During the briefing, the Foreign Ministry has said on Sunday that a fresh batch of 263 irregular Bangladeshi citizens will be repatriated from Libya to Bangladesh on December 5."With the best efforts of the Bangladesh Embassy, Tripoli and the direct cooperation of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), 143 irregular Bangladeshi nationals detained at the Ainjera Detention Center in Tripoli were transferred on a chartered flight on November 28.However, another batch of 110 people was repatriated by a chartered flight on November 30, they will be brought back gradually" spokesperson at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Rafiqul Alam told reporters on Sunday in a weekly media briefing.IOM gave each of them pocket money of Tk 5896 and some food items.The process of repatriating Bangladeshis trapped in Libya is ongoing with the efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Bangladesh Embassy, Tripoli and with the financial support of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), said the alternative spokesperson.We are working on the mode of transfer, those Bangladeshis who are in the detention centres of Libya will be brought back gradually.It depends on how many Bangladeshis are there in the detention centres, the alternative spokesperson at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.In the regular meeting, the official spokesperson disclosed that Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen will lead the Bangladesh delegation at the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial which will be hosted by Ghana in its capital Accra on December 5-6 December."Bangladesh delegation will highlight Bangladesh's position on the protection and security of peacekeepers in the ministerial-level meeting," the spokesperson said."Bangladesh delegation will also put emphasis on strategic communication to deal with their security risks, mental well-being of peacekeepers, increasing participation of women in peacekeeping operations and protection of civilians," he added.The Foreign Minister will also participate in several bilateral meetings and other events on the sidelines, he said at the weekly media briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.The United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial is an important opportunity for Member States to come together in a collective effort to strengthen the effectiveness of peacekeeping operations and their impact on the communities they serve, said the UN.It is the latest in a series of meetings held at the Head of State, Government, or Ministerial level since 2014, including in Seoul in 2021.The discussions will focus on concrete measures to improve operations in line with ongoing reform through Action for Peacekeeping, A4P+ and the Digital Transformation Strategy.Building on previous discussions and, taking into account rapidly evolving operating environments, Member States will consider issues such as: the generation of high-performing and specialized capabilities and other pledges to meet UN needs; and, new or expanded sustainable capacity-building, training, and equipping partnerships in key areas.During the briefing, the Foreign Ministry's spokesperson has said that Bangladesh wants a solution of Teesta water sharing and other disputed issues with India as soon as possible at the Secretary level meeting in Delhi last month.