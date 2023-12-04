Yet another blockade called by BNP, like-minded parties underway

Yet another 48-hour nationwide blockade of road, rail and waterway, called by the BNP and like-minded opposition parties began on Sunday morning.The latest blockade started from 6:00am on Sunday and will end at 6:00am on Tuesday.The opposition parties observed eight blockades prior to this to mount pressure on the Awami League government to quit power and hold the next general election under a non-partisan administration.The blockades have been marked by incidents of arson attacks and violence with poor public response to the street programme.As with the previous blockades, the presence of law enforcers at several points of Dhaka is high.The number of public transport on Dhaka roads is adequate on Sunday and people were seen heading to their destinations despite tension and fear of arson attacks.Rickshaws are dominating Dhaka streets while some private vehicles are also seen plying the streets.Vehicles of media outlets, ambulances and vehicles transporting oxygen cylinders and medicines will remain out of the purview of the blockade.Just before midnight, miscreants set fire to two buses in different parts of Dhaka last night.In Gabtoli, a bus of Padma Line was set on fire at 11:09pm.In Agargaon, a bus of Bhuiyan Paribahan was set on fire in front of the Betar Building at 11:00pm, said Shahjahan Sikder, deputy assistant director at the Fire Service and Civil Defense headquarters (media cell). �UNB