RMG workers hurt in panic rush for safety

CUMILLA, Dec 2: Hundreds of garment workers suffered injuries while hastily evacuating a factory building during an earthquake on Saturday morning. At least 20 people were seriously injured, while others required first aid.A moderate earthquake occurred around 9:35 am on Saturday, sending tremors across the country.The tremors sparked panic among the workers of the Amir Shirt Factory, situated in the Chupua area along the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway, resulting in many injuries as they tried to rush out of the three-storey building, according to Trinath Saha, chief of Chauddagram Police Station.Anwar Hossain, the factory manager, said the factory employs thousands of workers, and most of them evacuated safely during the earthquake.However, rumours of a potential crack in the building triggered panic, prompting a mad dash to safety, according to Anwar."Someone in the crowd mentioned a crack in the building. This instilled panic, and the rush intensified among the women workers. Numerous people were injured in the melee."Several of the injured individuals received treatment at the factory's health facility, while others were taken to the Chauddagram Upazila Health Complex by the company's ambulance, he added.Chauddagram Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Golam Kibria said the names of 76 injured workers were recorded in the health complex register by 1:00pm.Multiple teams are treating the injured, but the exact number of admissions has yet to be determined, he added.Those with more severe injuries were transferred to Cumilla Medical College Hospital, according to Kibria.Chauddagram Upazila Nirbahi Officer Tanvir Hossain said the garment factory's walls did not collapse during the earthquake.The injuries occurred as workers rushed out in panic. The police are supporting efforts to treat the injured workers, said Trinath.The 5.6 magnitude earthquake that struck across the country in early Saturday morning caused several cracks in different sections of three residential buildings at Cumilla University (CU).The affected buildings are Kazi Nazrul Islam Hall, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall, and Nawab Faizunnissa Chaudhurani Hall, which prompted anxiety among students.Bangabandhu Hall provost Tofael Hossain Majumder confirmed the matter adding that they will immediately discuss the matter with the engineering department of the university for inspection of the cracks.Mohammad Abdul Latif, the university's head of civil engineering, said "I was not aware of this issue. If there is any structural problem due to the earthquake, we will promptly discuss this with the theoretical structural engineer.If indeed there is any structural issue caused by the earthquake, it's undoubtedly risky. We will investigate ourselves and engage with experts to take necessary measures."Students said that two floor tiles were lifted in the corridor in front of Room No- 504 of the five-story south block of Bangabandhu Hall and several cracks were observed in the corridor of the new and old blocks on the same floor.Moreover, at Kazi Nazrul Islam Hall, cracks developed in the wall of Room No-207 on the ground floor, at the junction near the TV room pillar.In Nawab Faizunnissa Chaudhurani Hall, cracks were noticed in Room No-511 on the fifth floor, Room No- 503, and in the corridor in front of Room No- 403 on the fourth floor.Similar damages were observed in the corridors connecting the new and old blocks on the same floor. Additionally, cracks were noticed near Rooms 204 and 205 in the south block. Room No- 209 also showed signs of damage.Further damages were seen in the residential quarters of the Nawab Faizunnissa Chaudhurani Hall-cracks in Room No- 511, Room No- 503, and the corridor of the fourth floor.