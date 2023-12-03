BD elected member of IMO Council

Bangladesh has been elected as a council member of the category C and vice chairman of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) for the term 2024-25 in elections held in London on Friday.According to a Shipping Ministry press release, Bangladesh secured 128 votes out of 166.Bangladesh has won the election in a 'highly competitive' category C of the IMO Council membership with support of more than two-thirds of the IMO Member States, it said, adding, the countries in the C category are- Singapore, Malta, Soudi Arabia, Turky, Egypt, Qatar, Mexico, the Philippines, Chili, Indonesia, Malaysia, Bahama, Cyprus, Morocco, Denmark, Kenya, Peru, Finland and Jamaica."This is a clear manifestation of the confidence and trust that the IMO member states and the international maritime community place on Bangladesh as a maritime nation and its policies and actions under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."Last week, Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK and Permanent Representative to the IMO, Saida Muna Tasmeem, was unanimously elected as a vice chairman at the 33rd Session of the IMO Assembly.IMO is the only UN specialised body that regulates global shipping standards that affects ship operating flag States, seafarers and maritime safety security and marine pollution.During its term as a Council member for the period 2024-25, Bangladesh would negotiate its international trade (90 percent of which is operated by sea), its maritime ports' transition into green, digitalised and smarter ports, its compliance with the Hong Kong Convention on ship recycling and the use of greener fuels by Bangladesh vessel among other critically important issues to Bangladesh's shipping and maritime industry.