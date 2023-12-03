Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 December, 2023, 9:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BNP has resorted to arson attacks instead of joining polls: Foreign Ministry

Published : Sunday, 3 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 181

A faction of the BNP has again turned to its old habit of carrying out arson attacks to burn public property instead of participating in the upcoming 12th national polls, said foreign ministry on Saturday.

"A fraction of BNP, a major opposition political party -instead of participating- resorted to burning private and public properties, blockades, hartals, and are boycotting the upcoming election (although many of its own leaders are participating)," said the ministry in a post on its verified Facebook page.

The statement read that a large number of nomination papers were submitted amid fanfare and festivity by the aspiring candidates for the upcoming 12th national parliamentary elections to be held on January 7, 2024.

The Election Commission received a total of 2,711 nomination papers against 300 constituencies across the country.

After completion of a 15 day timeframe on November 30, 2023, candidates totaling 1964 from 30 political parties out of 44 registered political parties submitted their nomination papers.

A total of 303 candidates from Awami League, 304 from Jatiya Party, 218 from Zaker Party, 151 from Trinamool BNP, 142 from National People's Party, 116 from Bangladesh Congress, and others from the remaining parties submitted their nomination papers.

The participation of the candidates across a wide variety of political parties with a lot of interest and enthusiasm has so far been a hallmark of the free, fair and transparent election process which the Election Commission is committed to advance.

Additionally, the post said, a staggering 747 candidates submitted their nomination papers as independent candidates including about 33 former BNP MPs and leaders.

This also highlights the participatory nature of the upcoming elections. The nomination papers will be scrutinized from December 1-4, 2023, and candidatures can be withdrawn by December 17, 2023.

Earlier, the schedule for the 12th national parliamentary elections was announced by Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal on November 15, 2023.    �BSS




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Extortion by armed militants fuelling insurgency in CHT
AL to hold rally at Baitul Mukarram south gate Dec 10
Israel and Hamas trade strikes as Palestinian toll mounts
BNP-led opposition's 9th 48-hr blockade begins today
DCs of Sunamganj, M'singh transferred on EC instruction
FAO holds meeting in city to highlight successes in BD
2,712 candidates to vie for 300 seats in general election on Jan 7
Ranga's nomination paper scrapped in morning, validated later


Latest News
Shorna rattles South Africa as Bangladesh clinch historic win
Japanese football great Shinji 'Genius' Ono retires at 44
Nomination papers of 4 candidates rejected in Ctg-4
RAB arrests 820 for violence, sabotage since Oct 28
BNP fears election after failing in movement: Quader
16 MP aspirants out of 33 declared invalid in Khulna
EC mocks with people by saying violation of electoral code of conduct
Bus set afire in Gazipur
Tourist couple drowns while bathing in Cox's Bazar beach
Cyclonic storm Michaung likely to intensify further
Most Read News
Solve dollar crisis with FE account of resident Bangladeshis
Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya's son Dipu Chowdhury dies
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts country
Two hurt in crud bomb explosions in Farmgate
Ethical education must for all-round development
Rizvi leads torch procession at Agargaon
Bangladesh thrash New Zealand by 150 runs
AL announces rally in Dhaka on Dec 10
Deep depression likely to turn into cyclone today
Economics of a wedding feast!!!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft