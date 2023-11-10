ECNEC approves 44 projects worth Tk 39,094cr

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) recently approved 44 projects with a total estimated cost of Tk 39,094.33 crore.The approval was given during a meeting held at the NEC conference room in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, with ECNEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.Out of the total project cost, Tk 29,953.44 crore will come from the government of Bangladesh, Tk 7,579.73 crore from project assistance, and Tk 1,561.16 crore from the concerned organization's own fund, according to Planning Minister MA Mannan.One of the approved projects is the upgradation of the Bhanga-Jashore-Benapole Highway into a four-lane road, which will be implemented by the Roads and Highways Department under the Road Transport and Highways Division by June 2026.The main objective of the project is to acquire 969.36 acers of land on both sides of the highway and transfer utilities to facilitate the upgradation process. The project includes land acquisition, compensation for infrastructure and trees, and utility transfer.Other projects approved in the meeting are: Construction of Multi-Storey office building at administrative area in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka with Tk 171.73 crore, Construction of 123 flats for government officials and employees at Tejgaon Industrial Area in Dhaka with Tk 144.33 crore, Canal reexcavation, expansion, reform and development for addressing the water logging at Chattogram Metropolitan, 1st revised, with an additional cost of Tk 3,010.12 crore, Upgrading the connecting road of Lakshmipur, Noakhali and Feni districts with the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar into due standard and width with Tk 1,404.46 crore, Upgrading Illiotganj-Muradnagar-Ramchandrapur-Bancharampur district highway into due standard and width with Tk 348.26 crore, Constructing connecting road from RAJUK Purbachal 300 Feet to Madani Avenue Sylhet Highway, 2nd revised with an additional cost of Tk 199.91 crore, Upgrading Satkhira-Shokhipur-Kaliganj Highway and Kaliganj-Shyamnagar-Bhetkhali Highway into due standard and width with Tk 822.44 crore, Performance based operations and strengthening for four years the Dhaka-Chattogram National Highway (Daudkandi-Chattogram) portion, 1st revised with an additional cost of Tk 187.11 crore, Constructing multipurpose residential building for the cleaners of Dhaka North City Corporation at Gabtoli City Palli, 3rd revised with an additional cost of Tk 35.25 crore, Dhaka Water Supply Network Development, 2nd revised with an additional cost of Tk 200 crore, Extended Dhaka Water Supply Resilience Project with Tk 4040 crore, Dhaka Sanitation Improvement, 1st revised with an additional cost of Tk 1,332.29 crore, Various roads development, addressing of water logging and waste management development at Barishal City Corporation area with Tk 797.07 crore, Bangladesh e-passport and automated border control management formulation, 1st revised with an additional cost of Tk 4,402.45 crore, Further development of Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka, 1st revised with an additional cost of Tk 60.09 crore, Establishment of RMU at Rajshahi Medical University, 1st revised with an additional cost of Tk 390.86 crore, Construction of necessary infrastructures and extension of ancillary facilities at Mugda Medical College with Tk 580.75 crore, Supporting Implementation of the Mother and Child Benefit Programme (SIMCBP) and Bangladesh Enhancing Investments and Benefits for Early Years (BEIBEY) with Tk 106.04 crore.The other remaining projects approved in the meeting are: Land acquisition, development and ancillary works for Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University, Kishoreganj with Tk 231.32 crore, Physical infrastructural development and training operations for strengthening the ICT education and research operations of NACTAR with Tk 151.57 crore, Establishing Innovation and Entrepreneur Development Academy, 3rd revised with an additional cost of Tk 171.18 crore, Improvement of Urban Public Health Preventive Services Project with Tk 1,181.50 crore, River Jamuna Sustainable Management Project-1, Disaster risk financing, component-3 with Tk 95.56 crore, Construction of gas, power and communications infrastructures for Moheshkhali Economic Zone-3 (Dholghata) with Tk 1,195.32 crore, Jashore Export Processing Zone area with Tk 1,642.73 crore, Protecting various areas of Jhalkati Sadar upazila and Nolchiti upazila from the erosion of River Sugandha with Tk 680.36 crore, Construction of town and union land offices across the country, 2nd phase with Tk 1,595.62 crore, Livestock and Dairy development project, 1st revised with an additional cost of Tk 1,109.56 crore, Modern Food Silo Construction, 3rd revised with an additional cost of Tk 323.38 crore, Construction of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, Moulvibazar, 1st phase with Tk 364.11 crore, Establishing agricultural research center of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute at Meherpur Sadar and strengthening research operations suitable for the environment of mid-western region of the country with Tk 209.96 crore, Establishing Bangabandhu Pierre Elliott Trudeau agriculture technology center (BP-ATC) and enhancing capacity of agricultural research in Bangladesh with Tk 454.83 crore, Chattogram Hill Tracts Rural Infrastructures Development with Tk 732.88 crore and Rural Infrastructures Development of Madaripur, Shariatpur and Rajbari districts, 2nd revised with an additional cost of Tk 402.84 crore, Procurement of various types of equipments for enhancing the capacity of Dhaka Metropoliton Police with Tk 114.96 crore, Physical infrastructural development of nine pourashavas under Rangpur Division with Tk 480 crore, Integrated infrastructural development of Sylhet City Corporation including extended areas with Tk 1,459.74 crore, City infrastructural development of greater Pabna and Bogura districts with Tk 750 crore, Development of Feni-Porshuram-Bilonia road with Tk 335.23 crore, Flood management and improvement of livelihood of haor areas, 3rd revised with downsize cost of Tk 19 lakh, Protecting Bhola Sadar upazila from the erosion of River Meghna with Tk 689.10 crore, Progress on decent works in Bangladesh with Tk 268.41 crore and BSCIC Plastic Industrial Estate, 3rd revised with an additional cost of Tk 81 crore.These projects aim to address various needs and contribute to the development and progress of Bangladesh.