Home Front Page

Polls to be held on time: CEC informs President

Published : Friday, 10 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Staff Correspondent

Polls to be held on time: CEC informs President

Polls to be held on time: CEC informs President

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said on Thursday, "As per constitutional obligation Election Commission (EC) is determined to hold the next general election within the stipulated time."  

Speaking to reporters after meeting President Mohammad Shahabuddin, the CEC said, "We told the President, we are determined to hold the election as per the constitutional responsibility."

"We have an obligation to hold elections within the stipulated time. We will announce the schedule very soon," he added.   

He said that he informed the President about the  preparations taken to hold the election.

Awal Said, "The President expressed satisfaction about our preparations and assured us about the assistance and cooperation for holding a free election."

In response, he said if needed, the Election Commission would seek his cooperation.

Pointing out that it is not possible for the EC alone to hold a fair election, the President said that for a free and fair election, the active cooperation of the people including the executive department is required. Political parties should come forward for this purpose.

President Shabuddin said, elections are the most important means of reflecting people's opinions in the democratic process. And people elect their representatives through elections with the expectation that the wishes of the people will be fulfilled.

Awal said, he told  the President that the Election Commission will continue to seek cooperation of all the political parties, the government and the people.

"We assured him that we are optimistic that we will be able to hold the election in time as per the constitutional obligation," said Awal.

About the tentative election schedule, the CEC said he informed the President that the election must be  held before January 29.




