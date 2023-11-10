Vegetable market looks inviting, as winter produces arrive

The prices of daily necessities including potatoes, eggs, onions, vegetables have started decreasing gradually. In the city markets, the prices of some vegetables have decreased from Tk 5 to Tk 35 per kg depending on the location of the kitchen markets.As prices of most of the vegetables including bean, brinjal, radish, cucurbitaceous plant, long bean, cauliflower, cabbage, green papaya, okra, bitter gourd, bottle gourd, sweet gourd and green chili, have declined compared to the prices two weeks ago.The sellers claim that the supply in the market is increasing. The prices of vegetable products have now halved.Vegetable sellers say the prices of vegetables have decreased compared to last week. Looking around the market, it was seen that last week, lady's fingers were Tk 80 per kg, but this week it has become Tk 50. Sweet pumpkin was from Tk 55, now it is Tk 40 per kg."Prices of vegetables are declining because of a sufficient supply of winter vegetables," said Mohammad Khalil, a resident in the city's Mirpur area.The government should properly monitor prices as costs vary from market to market, said Mahmudul Hasan, an advocate of Judge Court, Dhaka.While visiting different kitchen markets in the capital this correspondent found that bitter gourd is being sold at Tk 60 per kg, down from Tk 80 in the last three days. Long brinjal is being sold at Tk 50, down from Tk 80, radish is being sold at Tk 30 from Tk 50. The price of early winter vegetable beans, which was sold at Tk 120 per kg a week ago, was reduced by half to Tk 60 on Thursday. Prices of other winter vegetables are also on the decline.Rajan, a vegetable vendor at Karwan Bazar kitchen market in the capital, told the Daily Observer winter vegetables are coming in abundance. So the price is also decreasing. In the last three days, many vegetable prices have reduced by Tk 10 to Tk 60. He said brinjal was Tk 80 per kg, but it is now selling for Tk 50.Shipon, another vegetable vendor, said at present, a patal of Tk 60 is being sold at Tk 40, and a Tk 60 kg cucumber is being sold at Tk 40.Rafiqul Islam, a shopper in Karwan Bazar, said the price of vegetables has been decreasing little by little since the last three days. He bought kachurlati at Tk 40 per kg. Which was Tk 80 earlier. He bought cauliflower at Tk 30 a piece and green papaya at Tk 25 per kg.Raihan, a vegetable seller in Segun Bagicha kitchen market, said he was selling potatoes at Tk 50.Jahangir Alam and Abul Kalam, potato sellers in Karwan Bazar said due to the import of potatoes, the price is decreasing a lot. Consumers have also shifted to other vegetables. In the market, red potatoes are being sold at Tk 50 from Tk 60 and Holland potatoes at Tk 45 from Tk 55.Buyer Yusuf Ali said, "The price of vegetables has skyrocketed for some time. Eggplant was Tk 80 per kg, cauliflower was Tk 120 per piece. Now all product prices are within the reach of people. I bought brinjal at Tk 50 per kg, cauliflower at Tk 40 per piece."He also said, "The price of vegetables has also decreased. Last week, a bundle of spinach was sold for Tk 30, but today they are being sold for Tk 20. In this way, the prices of other vegetables have also decreased."Abdul Bashir, a vegetable seller in Hatirpul kitchen market in the capital, said the price of vegetables is low but there is no sale. The economic condition of people is not good, people are very cautious now. "Earlier, I used to sell vegetables worth Tk 10,000 a day, but now I can't sell over Tk 4,000. Difficult days are ahead of us."The price of local ginger has decreased by Tk 20 per kg. Nazim Mia, a spice vendor at Karwan Bazar, said the price of local ginger has been reduced from Tk 220 to Tk 200 and imported ginger is being sold at Tk 160 to Tk 170 instead of Tk 180. Local garlic is being sold at Tk 180 instead of Tk 200 and imported garlic at Tk 160 instead of Tk 180. Local onions were seen to be sold at Tk 135 and imported onions at Tk 110.The price of food products has decreased in the world market.According to the monthly food price index published by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the prices of food, meat, oil and sugar decreased in the world market last October. However, the price of dairy products has increased. The report published on November 3 informed that the price index of food products was 121.3 points in September. It decreased to 120.6 points in October. Meat price index was 113.6 in September and decreased to 112.9 points in October.Grains price index was 126.3 in September and decreased to 125.0 points in October. Vegetable oil price index was 120.9 in September and decreased to 120.0 points in October. The biggest decrease is in the case of sugar. The sugar price index was 162.7 in September and decreased to 159.2 points in October, a decrease of 3.5 per cent.