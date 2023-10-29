A milestone of connectivity in South Asia

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 28: Bangladesh has created history in the horizon of underwater connectivity with the opening of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel on Saturday morning here.The people of the port city witnessed country's historic entry into a new era of connectivity.The project marked a significant stride towards fulfilling the government's ambitious goal of shaping the port city into a smart city like China's Shanghai.The much-expected 3.315km underwater expressway tunnel, first of its kind in South Asia, under the River Karnaphuli has been opened with much entusiasm and great festivity at Patenga end of the Tunnel.The Prime Minister unveiled the plaque of the tunnel at Patenga end at around 11:40am. After opening the tunnel, the Prime Minister and her entourage's motorcade rode through the Tunnel towards the Anowara end.She also paid toll for her motorcade at Anowara end on the South bank of the River.The 9.39 km-long tunnel including approach road, built at a cost of Tk 10,689 crore, will be opened to vehicles from 6:00am on Monday.She was accompanied by the Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, MP, and Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud.The tunnel has been built following the "one city two towns" model like Shanghai in China.It would connect the proposed Asian Highway with Dhaka-Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway by reducing the distance by 40km.The Prime Minister also released a special commemorative postage stamp marking the inauguration of the underwater road tunnel at the meeting venue at Anowara.Meanwhile, it is claimed by the authorities concerned that over 17,000 vehicles would be able to use the tunnel on a daily basis equating to some 7.6 million vehicles a year. The tunnel would help increase the country's annual GDP growth by 0.166pc.The Tunnel will turn Chattogram into "one city with two towns" like Chinese city of Shanghai as it will expand the periphery of the city with boosting the economy and opening new doors of immense potentials for industrialization, tourism and expansion of trade and commerce and developing road connectivity in the entire region.According to the oppinion of the country's economists and businesspeople, the tunnel will be a game changer in turning Chattogram into a logistic hub by connecting two major economic corridors on its two sides, including Dhaka-Chattogram and Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highways.The tunnel would boost industrialization in the region as two export processing zones in Chattogram-KEPZ in Anowara and Chattogram EPZ in Halishahar, and Chinese Economic and Industrial Zone (CEIZ) in Anowara will be highly facilitated by the Tunnel.Moreover, the Tunnel will boost connectivity with 'seven sisters' of India including Mizoram and Manipur expanding trade and business as well as tourism in the region.According to project schedule, the Tunnel's two tubes are spaced approximately 12 meters apart. Both tubes feature two lanes for traffic, and a 5.35-kilometre connecting road is situated at each end of the tunnel, with an additional 727-metre-long over-bridge at the Anowara end.Of the total cost, Exim Bank of China has provided Tk 6,070 core and Chinese company, China Communications Construction Company, constructed it.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Chinese President Xi Jinping jointly laid the foundation stones of the tunnel on October 14, 2016.On February 24 in 2019, Sheikh Hasina also inaugurated the tunnel boring phase.The multilane tunnel route passes through the river close to Navy College on one side and Korean Export Processing Zone (KEPZ) and Karnaphuli Fertilizer Company (KAFCO) on the other.It will also ease traffic congestion on two bridges over the Karnaphuli River.Following the inauguration ceremony, Sheikh Hasina addressed a public rally of the ruling Awami League at the Korean Export Processing Zone ground.In addition to the tunnel, the Prime Minister opened 19 other projects and unveil inaugural plaques for two more initiatives in the port city.She will also launch six initiatives taken by the Chattogram district administration, A mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was set up in front of the Shah Amanat International Airport and a shampan (boat) was placed there to mark the occasion.The two ends of the tunnel have been decorated with multi-coloured banners and flags.The speed of the vehicle was fixed at 60 kilometres per hour and no motorbike and three-wheelers will be allowed on the tunnel.Besides, weight scales have been set up on the entrances of the tunnel to check movement of heavy vehicles.According to official notification, a total of 12 types of vehicles will have to pay tolls at Bangabandhu Tunnel. The toll rate will come into effect from the day the tunnel is opened to vehicular movement on Sunday.According to the notification, the minimum toll in the tunnel is Tk 200. This toll has been fixed for private cars and pick-up trucks.The toll for microbuses is Tk 250. The toll for buses less than 31 seats is Tk 300 while buses with more than 32 seats will have to pay Tk 400. The toll for big buses with 3XL has been fixed at Tk 500.The toll for trucks capable of carrying goods up to five tonnes has been fixed at Tk 400. Eight-ton trucks will have to pay Tk 500 and Tk 600 toll has been fixed for 11-ton trucks.The 3XL trailer will have to pay Tk 800 in toll to cross the Tunnel. Meanwhile, a 4XL trailer will pay Tk 1,000. An additional Tk 200 toll will be added for more XL.Based on the feasibility study conducted for the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel, it is projected that once the tunnel becomes operational, an average of 28,305 vehicles will traverse through it on a daily basis by the year 2025.Furthermore, the study estimates that by 2030, the number of vehicles is expected to increase to 37,946, and by 2067, the target has been set at an average of 162,000 vehicles per day.