BD votes for UNGA resolution for truce in Gaza

Bangladesh on Saturday voted in favour of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) resolution that called for a humanitarian truce in Gaza.The UNGA moved after the failure of the Security Council to adopt a resolution.Permanent Represen-tative of Bangladesh to the United Nations Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhit represented Bangladesh in the voting, and said that the instruction from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Palestine issue was very clear, said a Foreign Ministry release."We have not only voted yes for the resolution, but also played an instrumental role in organising the emergency session of the UNGA," Muhith said."When the Security Council fails to adopt any resolution regarding the maintenance of international peace and security, it becomes urgent to hold emergency sessions in the General Assembly," he said."In her statement delivered in the high-level of 78th UNGA, Prime Minister strongly urged the international community to work together to restore the rights of the people of Palestine and reiterated Bangladesh's unflinching commitment to the inalienable rights of the people of Palestine," he said, adding that he voted in favour of the resolution following the Prime Minister's instruction.Over the last three weeks, the UN Security Council repeatedly failed to adopt any resolution on ceasefire despite having a series of meetings.After repeated failure of the UN Security Council, the UN General Assembly adopted the resolution, with two-thirds majority, calling for a humanitarian truce in Gaza.Since October 7, more than 7,000 civilians including 3,500 children have been killed in the Gaza strip due to the heinous and barbaric attack by Israel. More than one million people have been displaced.Over the last 20 days, several proposals were tabled in the UN Security Council. However, not a single proposal was passed.Finally, on Friday, in the resumed 10th Emergency Special Session of the UN General Assembly, adopted a resolution calling for humanitarian truce, with 121 countries voting in favour of the resolution, 14 voted against and 45 countries abstained.Muhith said Bangladesh will continue to extend unwavering and steadfast support for the inalienable rights of the Palestinian brothers and sisters for a just and lasting solution to their legitimate aspirations for the establishment of an independent, viable, and sovereign Palestinian State.The main focus of the UNGA resolution was immediate truce; immediate, continuous, sufficient and unhindered provision of essential goods and services to civilians throughout the Gaza Strip; and protection of civilians and civilian objects, as well as the protection of humanitarian personnel, persons hors de combat, and humanitarian facilities and assets.The resolution also called for the rescinding of the order of Israel, the occupation power; firmly rejected any attempts at forced transfer of the Palestinian civilian population and called for the immediate and unconditional release of all civilians who are being illegally held captive.It also called for a two-State solution for lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.An amendment proposal to the resolution which proposed to condemn Hamas for attacking on October 7 was tabled by Canada.However, the amendment proposal failed to be adopted due to lack of support as it did not refer to the horrific crimes being committed by Israeli Defence forces.