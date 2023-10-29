Video
Xi greets Hasina on Bangabandhu Tunnel opening

Published : Sunday, 29 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Diplomstic Correspondent

Chinese President Xi Jinping has said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel is the signature project of the high-quality Belt and Road Cooperation between China and Bangladesh

"It's another example showcasing the bilateral cooperation for mutual benefit," XI said in a message on Saturday.

The Chinese President has sent the goodwill message to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the grand occasion of Bangladesh's entry into the era of under-river tunnel, first of its kind in South Asia.

The message was read out by Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen, and later he handed it over to the Bangladesh Premier at the formal opening ground in the port city of Chattogram where the premier joined a grand public rally.

Reading out the message, the envoy said, "It is my great honor to attend the inaugural ceremony of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel of Bangladesh."

It is my conviction that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel would significantly improve local traffic and promote the socioeconomic development of Bangladesh," said Xi.

"Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message to Your Excellency extending warm congratulations on the inaugural ceremony," he said.

Yao Wen said, "Now I have the honor to read the message fromPresident Xi Jinping".

In the message, the Chinese president gratefully acknowledged Sheikh Hasina's invitation to attend the inaugural ceremony of the tunnel.

He extended congratulations on the official opening of the tunnel.

Attaching great importance to the China Bangladesh strategic partnership of cooperation, I would like to work with you to carry forward the profound friendship forged by the elder generations of leaders of the two countries, so as to achieve even greater success on high quality Belt and Road Cooperation between China and Bangladesh for the betterment of the wellbeing of the two peoples," said the Chinese president.




