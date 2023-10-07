Video
Connecting Dreams To Reality

PM to open third terminal at HSIA today

Published : Saturday, 7 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Staff Correspondent

Aviators are counting hours as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will make soft opening of the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) today with the slogan 'connecting dreams to reality' towards making Bangladesh an aviation hub.

"We can say the third terminal is the first milestone to realize Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's dream to make Bangladesh an aviation hub," Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman said.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will partially open the new scenic terminal witnessing trial of a Biman Bangladesh airlines flight from the new establishment.

The CAAB Chairman said the 90 per cent work of the new terminal has been completed for the soft launching and from Saturday airlines would be able to use new parking bay of the terminal.

The third terminal will be fully operational for passengers at the end of next year after completion of systems integration and calibration.

"The new terminal will change the country's image with all world class amenities and passenger services," said the CAAB chief.
He said the third terminal's features with immaculate floor and eye-catching patterns on ceiling with enough natural light are very sophisticated.

"Passengers will appreciate the world class facilities of the new terminal which we never had here before," CAAB chairman added.

The 12 boarding gates with double entry bridges of the third terminal will be operational by next year while the additional 14 boarding bridges are expected to be installed afterwards.

The third terminal project, costing Tk 21,300 crore, commenced on December 28 in 2019. The government contributed Tk 5,000 crore, while Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) provided the remaining funding.



