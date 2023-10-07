Sleuths suspect underworld warming up ahead of national polls





Intelligence sources suspect that the underworld is warming up for establishing supremacy ahead of the upcoming national election scheduled for January.



According to sources, some terrorists have already declared they are establishing supremacy both from home and abroad.





Organised gangsters are also communicating of their underworld dons over telephone, according to sources.



Khorshed Alam Rasu alias Freedom Rasu, one of the top 23 terrorists, was released from jail on bail on September 21.



A top official of Kashimpur High Security Jail said there are a total of 13 cases against Rasu including attempt to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, multiple murder cases.



He was recently granted bail by the High Court in 12 of these cases. The bail papers of the latest 1 case reached the jail on Wednesday.



After scrutinizing the bail order, it was decided to release him on bail. He was released from jail at 12:40pm on September 21.



Three people, including top criminal Tariq Saeed Mamun, were injured in a gun and knife attack by a group of unidentified persons near the Bangladesh Govt Press area in the capital's Tejgaon on September 18.



Additional Commissioner of Police (DB) Harun Or Rashid said top criminal Mamun - whose car came under attack - is a convict in a case filed over the murder of actor Sohel Chowdhury.



He was recently released on bail after serving 20 years in jail. "While in prison, another top criminal named Sanzidul Islam Emon had a dispute with Mamun.



Zisan alias Zisan Ahmed alias Montu alias Emdadul Haque and Manik are top terrorists listed by police.



The charge-sheet states they are fugitive and planned the murder of Awami League leader Zahidul Islam Tipu from abroad. Tipu was former general secretary of Motijheel thana AL.



On March 24 last year, three of the accused opened fire at Tipu's car in the capital's Shahjahanpur, leaving the AL leader and a college student, Samia Afran Jamal Prity, dead.



The top terrors of the city who are presently in jail are Sweden Aslam, Titon, Pichchi Helal, Kamal Pasha, Emon and Killer Abbas.



The fugitives within the country are Dipu Chowdhury, Imon, Junior Hannan, Manik and Imam. Tokai Sagar and Selim are now in the US.



Regarding the source of income for the 'King of the underworld,' Subrata Bain, it is said that when Kolkata's smugglers and hundi dealers need muscle to extract payment from their debtors in Dhaka, they turn to Subrata. He picks up the phone and issues instructions to his Dhaka minions.



Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Monday warned anyone attempting to activate underworld criminals ahead of the upcoming national election scheduled for January.



"You are well aware of who created the underworld and Bangla Bhai, and who killed brilliant students by cutting their veins. We are well-informed about them.



Commander Khandaker Al Moin, Director of the Legal and Media Wing of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), said that there is no chance of any kind of chaos ahead of upcoming national polls.



When asked about RAB's preparation, Khandaker Moin said, RAB's aim is to suppress weapons, militants, drugs and terrorism. "It is not just about the elections."



He added, "Whenever we get information, we get information about people carrying or using illegal weapons, and we work in all parts of the country. Six weapons were recovered from Jashore last week. All in all, we are bringing those involved under the law no matter whether there is an election or not."



When asked about the release of individuals identified as terrorists through bail, he said, "We do not directly get information about the terrorists being released on bail.



They have court constables, in many cases police headquarters get information from jail authorities or prison police."



Commander Khandaker Al Moin further said RAB is preparing an area-based terrorist list ahead of the next general election.



"We are preparing an area-based terrorist list. Criminals, who are in jail and living abroad, also will be enlisted," he said. "We are sincerely working to keep law and order situation stable," he added.



