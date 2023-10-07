

Party not in JS can't be opposition party: PM



"In a democratic system, those who have parliament members in the Jatiya Sangsad are considered as the opposition party. And those who are barking on the streets are never considered as an opposition party.



Everyone should remember this," she added.

She said this while addressing a press conference at her official residence Ganabhaban on her joining the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and visits to the USA and the UK.



In response to questions from journalists at the press conference and talking about the necessity of an opposition party, she said, "There must be an opposition party. But who is the opposition? Those who do not have a seat in parliament cannot be counted as opposition parties."



Regarding giving the BNP to protest, Sheikh Hasina said, "We have opened them up, do whatever you want and win people's hearts through work."



She said, "I have opened so many televisions. They are talking as much as they can in the talk show. There is no objection. But, after talking all day, if they say we don't let them talk then it is unfair. Continuously holding the microphone, BNP always said that they are not allowed to hold meetings and processions. When the BNP was in power, what did they do? If we do even one percent of them, then they would not exist."



The head of the government said, "Due to the Ukraine-Russia war, the price of everything went up. Transportation costs have increased. But we are hungry. If people go to America, England and different countries they can understand the condition of the people there.



There one tomato has to be bought for several hundred takas. It is specified and one can't buy more stuff."

Highlighting the experience of recent visits to various countries, the Prime Minister said there is a severe food shortage worldwide. I myself have seen it in some countries.



We know the situation there. We have been cooking and eating in Washington. We have seen how many hundreds of takas are spent to buy a piece of fish or two pieces of chicken. But we are on the side of people. So that people don't suffer.



She said, "Before hearing the name of Bangladesh abroad, everyone used to take it negatively. Now the situation has changed. When they hear the name of Bangladesh, they look at it with a different status. See as a role model for development. It didn't happen on its own. As Awami League is in the government, we take suitable steps to improve the country."



Alleging that 'everything that BNP says is a lie', Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, "Everything they say is a lie. No one will listen to lies. No one will believe lies."



When asked about BNP's complaint that the 'Prime Minister returned empty-handed' from the G-20 conference, the Prime Minister said, "I do not want to give any answer to this complaint of BNP. I just want to tell the countrymen -everyone knows how BNP leaders speak lies with a microphone. The countrymen should be aware of their habit of lying and trying to minimize everything. Everything they say is a lie. No one will listen to lies. No one will believe in lies - this is our call to the countrymen."



Sheikh Hasina also said about the BNP, "They were born illegally. And survives on lies. They have no roots. They rely on lies. That will do. This is their practice."



At that time, the Prime Minister criticized civil society and said, "Starting from some renowned economists, many people said that we have done mega projects. But we have done nothing for the poor.



Hearing such statements, it seems that they have not seen Bangladesh. They are inside the house. And only watch television. Day does not look at the world."



The Prime Minister highlighted the steps she has taken for the overall development of the country, including poverty alleviation.



AL President Sheikh Hasina said the caretaker government issue was not discussed with anyone during her visit to the United States and the United Kingdom.



She said, "Nobody asked me about this (caretaker government issue). In fact, there was no talk about this. We had enough experience about the caretaker government in 2007-08! Then again why does anyone want that? That system has been destroyed by the BNP."



Emphasizing on her government's dedication to safeguarding the citizens' right to vote ahead of Bangladesh's 12th general election amid the criticism from several quarters, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, "No need to teach me how to conduct a free and fair election. Because, the Awami League did the movement and struggle for people's voting rights in Bangladesh.



Voting rights have been established because of our movement and that's why the people have voted for us again and again, and gave us the state power continuously. As a result, the economic development of the country is happening."



"After the killing of the Father of the Nation on August 15, 1975, Awami League had returned the democracy that was imprisoned in the cantonment.



The Awami League and Awami League alliance moved together and gave a lot of blood to regain democracy. Which I have told them (in the US)," Hasina added.



However, Sheikh Hasina expressed skepticism about the motivations behind the BNP and its allies constantly demanding fair and free elections and questioned, "Why are there so many inquiries about the elections now? The country is making rapid progress, and I believe the true intention is to obstruct the election."



She further stated, "Those who assumed power unlawfully should refrain from lecturing us on fair elections."



Hasina recalled the Awami League's tireless efforts to reinstate the right to vote in the country after years of military rule.



She highlighted the electoral reforms enacted by her administration, such as the introduction of voter lists with photographs and transparent ballot boxes.



Additionally, laws were passed to establish an independent Election Commission, which was formerly under the complete control of the Prime Minister's Office.



In the lead-up to the election, the United States also announced visa restrictions targeting individuals from Bangladesh who undermine the democratic process.



When asked if this visa policy has strained relations between Washington and Dhaka, Hasina asserted, "Our foreign policy is crystal clear: friendship to all and malice to none. Therefore, we are abiding by that and maintain amicable relations with everyone."



BNP has announced programmes during Durga Puja, when asked whether it will have any effect, she said the government is aware of security during Puja.



"I have also informed the law enforcement agencies about this. BNP and their alliance have declared the programmes. Everyone should be a little vigilant. Because they know how to destroy.



They do not want the good of people. They can burn people. This is the reality," the Prime Minister added.



Claiming that BNP-Jamaat has committed many crimes including destroying temples and burning pagodas, Sheikh Hasina said that people should be aware so that they cannot do it again.



"We should be aware that no one can destroy our communal harmony. If those who continue to agitate without paying any attention to Durga Puja, should not do any wrongdoing during the Puja.



Everyone should be aware of that," she added. The government will take all measures for the safety of the Puja, said the head of government.



Responding to a question about the security concerns of US Ambassador Peter Haas in Dhaka, the Prime Minister said 158 policemen have been deployed for the security of the US Ambassador to Bangladesh.



And we (in the United States) have only one gunman in civil dress for the ambassador. So, there is no lack of security here.



"After the Holy Artisan tragedy, some countries' embassies were given extra security. After that incident there were no more terrorist activities in our country.



And keep it like this for a long time... there are other embassies, they also demand 'if they (US) get it, why can't we get it?' Apart from that there is no such problem now."



She also said, "We also need police now for the whole of Bangladesh. So, it has been withdrawn. And there is a gunman with him.



Apart from this, they have their own security systems inside their embassies as well. It is being questioned again and again. But it doesn't make any sense. My ambassador gets no security.



And in America there are shootings every day. School shootings, shopping mall shootings, home shootings. We are worried about the people of our country in the United States.



Security should be handled in their own country first. There is a security issue. This problem does not exist in our country."



The Prime Minister said, "Our law-and-order forces are working well enough. On the one hand, you will sanction the law enforcement agencies and seek security from them. I am asking that question too.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina commented that 'a lot of people are gathering' in the BNP's movement and called it 'a very good thing'.



Explaining why it is good, she said, "The more they protest, the more money will go into the pockets of common people. � It's a good thing for people."



The BNP, which has been agitating for a non-partisan government during the elections, has announced that it will not come to the polls if the demands are not met. In this demand, a series of programmes has been held for more than a year.



To a question, the Prime Minister said, "I am not stopping their (BNP) movement." They are agitating, people are gathering. That is very good."



Explaining why she thinks the gathering of people is 'good' in the opposition's movement, she said, "All the money that was made by 'stealing' for so long, and all the money that has been laundered is now being used. At least some money is going to the common people."



"As much as they move, some money will go into the pockets of common people. If people can get some money in this difficult time, then it is good. That money needs to come out from them. I said to our people nothing needs to be said to them. Let them continue to agitate," she added.



Regarding the BNP's time limit given to the government, Sheikh Hasina said, "They are giving dates. We don't mind it. I think it's good. If the movement is there, my party men will be boosted."



"They (Awami League) relaxed when they saw that there was no one (opposition) in the streets. Now the MPs are also going to their respective areas. They have increased their touch with people. It is a good sign before the election," she added.



Sheikh Hasina also informed that if there is violence like 2013 to 2015 during the BNP movement, the position of the government will be changed.



She said, "But yes, if they try to harm people by such arson, then we will not leave them alone. We don't need to do anything. If we call the people, they will cool them (BNP) down."



The Awami League President also requested the journalists to find the source of money that is being spent by the BNP to support the movement.



She said, "I would request the journalists, where is the source of their (BNP) money. It needs to be noticed. Where do they get so much money from?"



Not interested in increasing country's foreign reserve by keeping the people of the country in the dark, the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, "If the people of the country are told to protect the reserve by keeping the people in the dark, then we will shut down the power plant, stop giving water, stop subsidies in fertilizer. Then the reserve will be good. Should I stop all of this to increase my reserve? Do I need to keep more reserves?"



The Prime Minister said, "During the corona pandemic, our imports were stopped, exports were stopped, communication was stopped, travel was stopped, everything was stopped.



Due to which our reserves were increased. After that when the economy opened up and we started importing all the things, naturally the reserves decreased, it is a normal thing."



On Wednesday, Sheikh Hasina returned home from London after wrapping up her 16-day official visit to the US and the UK.



During her stay in New York, from September 17 to 22, the Prime Minister attended the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and other high-level side and bilateral events.



In Washington DC, from September 23 to 29, Sheikh Hasina attended a reception accorded to her by Bangladeshi expatriates in the United States and visited the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC.



The Prime Minister reached London from Washington DC on September 30 via a British Airways flight.



The press conference was held at her official residence Ganabhaban while Deputy Leader of Parliament, Matia Chowdhury; Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader; State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam, Awami League Presidium Member Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim and Kazi Zafrullah were present.



