

Rohingyas stage rallies for repatriation to Myanmar with full civil rights



Rohingyas raised their voice in support of their return to their homeland in Myanmar during a demonstration in Cox's Bazar on the occasion of Rohingya Genocide Remembrance Day.



To mark the sixth anniversary of the start of a massive offensive by Myanmar's military against the mainly Muslim minority in Rakhine State, Rohingys held separately rallies amid rain from 10:30am to 12:30pm in Ukhiya's Kutupalong, Jamtali of Palangkhali, Maynarghona, and Leda camp in Teknaf.

Despite the heavy rain, they gathered at a field in Charmore area in Lambasia Camp-1 east in the district's Ukhiya upazila on Friday morning.



They prayed and cried for their safe return to their land that has the graves of their ancestors.



During the rallies, the Rohingya people pressed home their five-point demand, including expeditious repatriation to Myanmar, the acknowledgement of their ethnic identity, the establishment of a secure zone for Rohingyas within Myanmar, the restoration of their homes, and the assurance of civil liberties in the Rakhine State.



Meanwhile, security measures were strengthen by the Armed Police Battalion (APBn), district police, and other law enforcement agencies, to ensure law and order and safety during these gatherings.



The first major rally was held on August 25, 2019, within the camp, under the leadership of Master Muhibullah. He was later assassinated by members of a terrorist group ARSA.



Mohammad Zubair, a Rohingya leader, said the international community should put pressure on the Myanmar military junta to start repatriation as soon as possible.



We are citizens of Myanmar. Myanmar must accept it. They will have to repatriate us with full dignity, safety and security. They should do it with the coordination of international community."



