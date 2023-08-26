Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 August, 2023, 11:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

US committed to pursue justice for Rohingyas: Blinken

Published : Saturday, 26 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83

US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken has said the United States remains committed to advancing justice and accountability for all the people of 'Burma'.

In a statement marking the sixth anniversary of "Genocide" against Rohingya, he said the US will continue to stand in solidarity with the people of 'Burma' in their aspirations for a "democratic, inclusive, and peaceful" future.

On August 25, the sixth anniversary of genocide against Rohingya, the United States said they stand with the victims and survivors.

Blinken reaffirmed their commitment to pursue justice and accountability for the atrocities committed by the 'Burma' military.
 
"We are deeply grateful to the Government and the people of Bangladesh for giving shelter and refuge to nearly one million Rohingya, as well as other countries in the region hosting Rohingya refugees," he said.

The United States has provided over $2.1 billion to assist those affected by the crisis in 'Burma', Bangladesh, and elsewhere in the region since 2017, remaining the leading single largest donor of life-saving humanitarian assistance to those whose lives have been upended by the violence.
 
The escalation of violence throughout the country has exacerbated the dire humanitarian situation, particularly for members of ethnic and religious minority communities, including Rohingya.

Since December 2017, the United States has imposed sanctions and visa restrictions on individuals and entities most responsible for the ongoing violence, according to US Department of State.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD wants enhanced bilateral, trade ties with African nations: PM
Don't allow 'looters' to come to power: PM to expatriates
PIL case verdicts fall flat due to reluctance of govt bodies
Dengue: 14 deaths, 1,594 new cases reported in a day
US committed to pursue justice for Rohingyas: Blinken
Rohingyas stage rallies for repatriation to Myanmar with full civil rights
No crisis in printing books for next academic year: Dipu
186 Rohingyas killed in internecine ARSA-RSO feuds in camps  


Latest News
Ten killed, over 20 injured as train coach catches fire in Tamil Nadu
At least 12 killed in Madagascar stadium stampede
Two women killed in Naogaon wall collapse
Global COVID-19 incidence up by over 60pc in 28 days: WHO
NBR official tortured: Prime accused Masud among 3 arrested
Niger's military rulers order French ambassador out
Two siblings drown in Laxmipur pond
Putin signs decree forcing paramilitary fighters to swear oath
Snake bite kills man in Thakurgaon
13 more Covid patients hospitalised in 24hrs
Most Read News
Suicide is no solution
Three motorcyclists killed in Bagerhat road mishap
7 killed in truck-microbus collision in Narsingdi
AL to hold peace rally in city today
50pc dengue patients died in 24hrs of hospitalisation: WHO
Trump arrested in election case, mug shot released
US to pursue justice for Rohingyas and all people of Myanmar: Blinken
BNP, like-minded parties to hold black flag procession today
'By turning against people, AL made its downfall inevitable'
Bangladesh’s drug addiction problem and its effects
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft