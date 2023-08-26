Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 August, 2023, 11:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

No crisis in printing books for next academic year: Dipu

Published : Saturday, 26 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86

CHANDPUR, Aug 25: There is no crisis or problem in printing new books for the next academic year, Education Minister Dipu Moni said on Friday.

Last year there were several issues including paper and electricity shortage, but this year there is no issue, the minister said while talking to journalists after a views-exchange programme with the administration on the law and order situation and development activities of the district at Chandpur Circuit House this afternoon.

The tender process for printing primary books has already been completed and tender work is going on for secondary schools, Dipu Moni informed. Besides, there is a committee who is responsible to complete the tender work.

"All the books for the next academic year will reach the upazilas on time and we will be able to hold the book festival on January 1st," she hoped.

Regarding internal conflicts of Awami League, Dipu Moni said not only in AL, conflict is basically present everywhere. Awami League is a big party. The country has been run by AL under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the last 15 years with enormous success, she said.

"Under her leadership, we have improved in every field and we are dreaming to be turned into a developed country, and now we have all kinds of capabilities to build a developed country," she said.

Dipu Moni said that a committee has been made centrally to resolve the conflict. This committee is working to resolve conflicts at all levels.

Chandpur Deputy Commissioner Kamrul Hasan, Police Superintendent Mohammad Saiful Islam, Chandpur Municipal Council Mayor Zillur Rahman, Faridganj Upazila Parishad Chairman Zahidul Islam Roman were also present.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD wants enhanced bilateral, trade ties with African nations: PM
Don't allow 'looters' to come to power: PM to expatriates
PIL case verdicts fall flat due to reluctance of govt bodies
Dengue: 14 deaths, 1,594 new cases reported in a day
US committed to pursue justice for Rohingyas: Blinken
Rohingyas stage rallies for repatriation to Myanmar with full civil rights
No crisis in printing books for next academic year: Dipu
186 Rohingyas killed in internecine ARSA-RSO feuds in camps  


Latest News
Ten killed, over 20 injured as train coach catches fire in Tamil Nadu
At least 12 killed in Madagascar stadium stampede
Two women killed in Naogaon wall collapse
Global COVID-19 incidence up by over 60pc in 28 days: WHO
NBR official tortured: Prime accused Masud among 3 arrested
Niger's military rulers order French ambassador out
Two siblings drown in Laxmipur pond
Putin signs decree forcing paramilitary fighters to swear oath
Snake bite kills man in Thakurgaon
13 more Covid patients hospitalised in 24hrs
Most Read News
Suicide is no solution
Three motorcyclists killed in Bagerhat road mishap
7 killed in truck-microbus collision in Narsingdi
AL to hold peace rally in city today
50pc dengue patients died in 24hrs of hospitalisation: WHO
Trump arrested in election case, mug shot released
US to pursue justice for Rohingyas and all people of Myanmar: Blinken
BNP, like-minded parties to hold black flag procession today
'By turning against people, AL made its downfall inevitable'
Bangladesh’s drug addiction problem and its effects
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft