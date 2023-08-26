No crisis in printing books for next academic year: Dipu







Last year there were several issues including paper and electricity shortage, but this year there is no issue, the minister said while talking to journalists after a views-exchange programme with the administration on the law and order situation and development activities of the district at Chandpur Circuit House this afternoon.



The tender process for printing primary books has already been completed and tender work is going on for secondary schools, Dipu Moni informed. Besides, there is a committee who is responsible to complete the tender work.

"All the books for the next academic year will reach the upazilas on time and we will be able to hold the book festival on January 1st," she hoped.



Regarding internal conflicts of Awami League, Dipu Moni said not only in AL, conflict is basically present everywhere. Awami League is a big party. The country has been run by AL under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the last 15 years with enormous success, she said.



"Under her leadership, we have improved in every field and we are dreaming to be turned into a developed country, and now we have all kinds of capabilities to build a developed country," she said.



Dipu Moni said that a committee has been made centrally to resolve the conflict. This committee is working to resolve conflicts at all levels.



Chandpur Deputy Commissioner Kamrul Hasan, Police Superintendent Mohammad Saiful Islam, Chandpur Municipal Council Mayor Zillur Rahman, Faridganj Upazila Parishad Chairman Zahidul Islam Roman were also present. �UNB



