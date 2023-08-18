

HSC exams under eight boards begin



The examinations kicked off with the Bangla first paper under the Dhaka, Rajshahi, Cumilla, Barishal, Dinajpur, Sylhet, Jashore and Mymensingh education boards.



The deferred examinations of Chattogram, madrassah and technical education boards will start on August 27.

The examinations of the three boards were shifted from August 17 to August 27 due to flooding in five districts of Chattogram division.



According to the routine, the theoretical part of the examinations under eight boards will be held between August 17 and September 25 and the practical part will be held between September 26 and October 4.



A total of 13,59,342 students have registered for the HSC and equivalent exams. Of them, 6,88,887 are boys and 6,70,455 are girls.



