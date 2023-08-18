Video
Drive against illegal arms to be launched before election

Published : Friday, 18 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Mamunur Rashid


Special drive will be conducted to tighten the noose on those possessing illegal weapons ahead of upcoming 12th national election.

The Rapid Action Battalion has recovered 433 illegal firearms and arrested 149 people in connection with the seizures in the first six months of 2023. In May alone, 242 illegal arms were seized.
According to the Border Guard Bangladesh, on an average, arms smugglers are caught with at least two firearms every month while trying to cross the border.

Security analyst, believes that illegal arms dealers will likely become more active leading up to the parliamentary polls. He says professional criminals or illegal armed gangs is already exploiting the tense political situation. Moreover, certain people are taking advantage of this situation to manipulate their personal rivalries.

During a meeting earlier this year, the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order issued a directive to law enforcement agencies to find and recover illegal weapons in the country. Police say they conduct regular raids, specifically focusing on election-related activities.

Rashid said the demand for arms typically rises before elections, leading arms smugglers to produce and supply weapons from both domestic sources and abroad, generating illicit profits.

Consequently, law enforcement agencies often conduct specialised operations to eradicate illegal weapons from circulation before elections.

According to the sources, when weapons are present in society, people may opt to use these arms or resort to conflict to pursue their own interests or the interests of others.

The security forces must work impartially to prevent such conflicts, sources added "It is essential to treat everyone equally and ensure that anyone involved in illegal weapons is caught and brought to justice, regardless of their identity or position."

Anwar Hossain, a Deputy Inspector General of Police told media that a special operation has not started, but efforts against illegal weapons and drugs are still ongoing.

He said a meeting was held with officials from different units on Monday, and special drives will be initiated to recover illegal firearms before the election.

Following a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order on February 23, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, who chairs the committee, said that many arms licences have expired, making the weapons illegal. Some people try to make illegal weapons appear legal by using fake licences, he said.

"Law enforcement agencies have been instructed to gather information on these illegal weapons and take appropriate action to recover them."

Sources said that Home Ministry has already instructed Police Headquarters and concerned agencies to get ready for the operation. Law enforcement agencies will start the special drive once they receive final instruction.

An official of Police Headquarters, claiming anonymity told The Daily Observer that said that intelligent agencies made lists of illegal firearms traders ahead of the upcoming general election.

 They are currently under surveillance. Law enforcement agencies are ready to launch the drive once they receive final instruction.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
