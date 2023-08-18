Video
BD missions given directives to counter propaganda ahead of election

Published : Friday, 18 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

The government has given directives to all Bangladesh Missions abroad to take appropriate steps to counter propaganda against Bangladesh and the government ahead of the next national election.

 "A committee comprising three ministries - Information, Law, and Foreign Affairs - is working on it," foreign ministry's spokesperson Seheli Sabrin told reporters at a weekly briefing at the ministry on Thursday.

She said Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has already directed all the missions abroad in this regard.

"We think we need to work in a more proactive way as there may be more propaganda ahead of the next election," Sabrin said.

She said the Bangladesh foreign ministry has long been working on this issue and Bangladesh missions abroad uphold the country's position with the host countries, from where disinformation and misinformation are spread.

The spokesperson said the foreign ministry has set up a special cell for facilitating foreign observers for the upcoming national polls.

"The cell will be in touch if anyone shows interest in observing the upcoming election. We will follow our own laws and the Election Commission rules to facilitate any observer," she said.

 Sabrin said that the foreign ministry is yet to receive any request from any individual or organization over election observation.    �BSS


