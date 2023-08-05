Only 7 colleges rank 'A-plus' in terms of education standard, Survey shows







The colleges are - Notre Dame College; Holy Cross College, Adamjee Canton-ment College, Dhaka Residential Model College, Dhaka College, Rajuk Uttara Model College, and St. Joseph Higher Secondary School.



A total of 36 colleges ranked 'A' or very good category by securing between 75 and 84 percent marks while 19 colleges ranked 'B' or good by obtaining between 65 and 74 percent marks, and seven colleges ranked 'C' or not satisfactory by getting between 50 and 64 percent marks.

The report of the survey titled 'Dainikshiksha.com College Rankings 2023' was disclosed in a ceremony at Bishwo Shahitto Kendro in the city.



A team of students of Dhaka University's Institute of Education and Research led by educationist and researcher Masum Billah, conducted the survey.



The college rankings were finalised on the basis of the survey conducted through separate questionnaires for college authorities, students, and guardians while it has been made on the basis of 21 criteria.



Some of the criteria include the record of recently passed students' status in terms of enrolling in higher educational institutions, public examination results of the past three years.



Bangabandhu Memorial Museum curator and former education secretary Md Nazrul Islam Khan, DU Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr ASM Maksud Kamal, Bangladesh Principals Council President Professor Mohammad Mazharul Hannan, journalists Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul, among others, spoke.



Dainikshiksha.com editor and Dainik Amader Barta chief editor Siddiqur Rahman Khan presided over the event while Masum Billah presented the survey findings.



Prof Maksud Kamal said insufficiency of teachers at educational institutions is one of the key impediments to ensure better quality education.



Training is very essential to improve teachers' skills and efficiency, he mentioned.



The DU Pro-VC called for continuing such surveys in coming days to encourage the colleges in enhancing their quality of education and environment.



Errors of the colleges should be identified and solutions should be given to those institutions so that they can make corrections in future, he said.



A student should be taken care of from an early stage to help grow his or her intellect, he underscored.



Criteria's like tuition fee, students' scholarship, financial assistance status from the college, teachers' qualifications, teacher-student ratio, style of teaching: what percentage of students like it, what students and guardians' think about teaching method, whether teachers can create a safe environment in the classroom and campus for learners, private tuition status of the college, status of club activities (Science club, debate club, language club, sports club, etc), games and sports facilities, the presence of an open playground and its effective use were also considered in the survey.



The survey findings showed that only seven colleges that ranked 'A-plus' or ideal category obtained over 85 percent marks.



The names of the colleges and their rankings are given below:



Category A: Ideal School & College, Motijheel; Viqarunnisa Noon School & College; Government Bangla College; Lalmatiya Govt.



Mohila College; New Model Degree College; Mohammadpur Kendriya College; Tejgaon College; Mirpur College; Uttara High School and College; Tejgaon Adarsha School & College; South Point School & College; Hamdard Public College; Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Academy (School & College); ShamsulHaque Khan School & College; Kabi Nazrul Govt College; St. Gregory's High School & College; Dhaka Mohanogor Mohila College; St. Francis Xavier's Girls' School & College; Mohammadpur Mohila College; Udayan Uchcha Madhyamik Bidyalaya; University Laboratory School and College; Govt. Mohammadpur Model School & College; Dhaka Shiksha Board Laboratory School & College; BCIC College; HarunMollah Degree College; Mirpur Science College; Mirpur Bangla School and College; Ahsania Mission School and College; Duaripara Govt. College; Government Rupnagar Model School and College; Gulshan Commerce College; Dhaka City College; Engineering University School & College; Hajrat Shah Ali Mohila College; Lalbagh Govt.



Model School & College and Siddheswari College.



Category B: Tejgaon Mohila College; Uttara United College; Dhaka Women's College; Milestone College; Ideal College (Dhanmondi); Central Women's College; Azimpur Govt. Girl's School & College; Motijheel Model School & College; Kisholoy Balika Biddaloy O College; Bashir Uddin Ideal School & College; Pallabi Degree College; Govt.



Bangabandhu College; Sabujbagh Government College; Habibullah Bahar College; Dakkhin Banasree Model High School & College; Abudharr Ghifari College; Alhaz Mockbul Hossain College; Rampura Ekramunnesa Degree College and Dhaka Imperial College.



Category C: Pogose Laboratory School and College; Government Shahid Suhrawardy College; Khilgaon School and College; Natun Paltan Line School & College; HR Memorial Degree College; Hazi Selim Degree College; and Dr. Maleka College. �BSS



